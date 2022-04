PHOENIX — Although their college years are a decade away, dozens of Phoenix third graders already have been offered full scholarships. According to KPNX-TV, the Arizona-based Rosztoczy Foundation is offering College Promise scholarships to 63 third grade students at Bernard Black Elementary School. The program has pledged to fund each child’s tuition, campus housing and books at an Arizona state university, provided the student graduates from the elementary school and a Phoenix Union high school. Recipients also must meet certain financial requirements, the news outlet reported.

