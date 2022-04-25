ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, MN

Video: Minnesota city turns to eco-friendly option to get rid of buckthorn: Goats

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Brighton turns to eco-friendly option to get rid of buckthorn. They’re hairy, don’t say much and chew with their mouths open and these new neighbors are attracting a lot of attention. Here's how the city of New Brighton is turning to an eco-friendly, non-chemical option to get rid...

