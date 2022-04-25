ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherry-Braised Chicken with Artichoke Hearts

By David Leite
leitesculinaria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This sherry-braised chicken with artichoke hearts is a classic combination of slow-cooked chicken, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts in a chicken broth, sherry, and vermouth sauce. It hails from the 1960’s and is every bit...

leitesculinaria.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PASTA

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta is a delicious, comforting meal perfect for any night of the week. This chicken and bacon pasta is packed with crispy bacon, cheese, chicken and a ranch sauce to bind it all together. This chicken bacon ranch penne is such a great meal for the family...
Mashed

Creamy Eggplant Dip Recipe

One of the best-known — and best-loved — dishes of the Middle East is baba ganoush, a creamy dip made from roasted eggplant and typically flavored with tahini, garlic and lemon juice. (Mutabal, a similar dip, omits the lemon juice.) While no one is entirely sure where baba ganoush was first created, it may have originated in Egypt up to 1,000 years ago. The name may bear this out, as the Oxford English Dictionary says it comes from Egyptian Arabic, with "baba" meaning father and "ghannuj" possibly being someone's name.
News Channel Nebraska

Easy Keto Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/easy-keto-lemon-cream-cheese-cookies. These soft and pillowy keto lemon cream cheese cookies are an irresistibly delicious treat. With tangy lemon zest, almond flour, and monk fruit sweetener, these cookies have everything you love in a tasty keto dessert. You’ll never believe that these refreshing cookies are sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free!
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He shows us how to make Chicken Teriyaki. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions...
WWL-TV

Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower by Chef Kevin Belton

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. Remove all leaves from cauliflower head. Cut cauliflower into florets, all roughly the same size. You can slice the large florets in half, if needed. Melt butter and in a small bowl. Add garlic and...
The Associated Press

In South Africa, a lighter, brighter chicken curry

In the riot of colors and smells that is Cape Town, South Africa, we found a vibrant one-pot chicken and vegetable dish that turned our idea of what a curry is on its head. From a distance, this Cape Malay curry reads Indian, or maybe Indonesian, but get closer and it distinguishes itself as uniquely South African.
Sentinel

Recipe: Sweet-tart tamarind amps up plump shrimp

Tamarind remains a bit of a mystery to most cooks in the United States, but its sweet and sour pulp is appreciated by cooks from its native range in tropical Africa to India, Mexico and beyond. The pods resemble a long, bulbous peanut, but the flavor evokes some combination of lemons, dates and apricots — which makes it a powerhouse ingredient packed with flavor.
Wondermom

Chicken Asparagus Crepes

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. These Chicken Asparagus Crepes are light, fluffy, and perfectly filling. Top them with some of your favorite savory or sweet toppings for the perfect breakfast or brunch dish!. If you love delicious brunch recipes then...
leitesculinaria.com

Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pies

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These homemade oatmeal cream pies elevate the humble, yet beloved oatmeal cookie to star status. For these delightful treats, fluffy vanilla buttercream frosting is sandwiched between two chewy oatmeal cookies. Adapted from Danielle...
Fox11online.com

Lemon Spaghetti with Pine Nuts

1/2 cup finely grated parmagiano reggiano (plus extra for topping when serving) Prepare spaghetti according to package instructions. Meanwhile, add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a big skillet. Toast pine nuts in the skillet over medium, stirring constantly, until they turn a golden brown color. Remove pine nuts from heat and set aside. Add remaining olive oil to the skillet and turn heat to medium. Add garlic to the pan and saute one minute stirring constantly. Add lemon juice to the skillet and cook another minute or two. Once the pasta is done cooking, drain it and reserve 1 cup of the cooking water. Add pasta to the skillet and turn up heat to high. Add some of the cooking water (start with 1/2 cup) until you get the desired consistency . As pasta and sauce are cooking together, add black pepper. You can also add a little more oil, if the sauce is too dry. Remove skillet from the heat and add the parsley, lemon zest and cheese. Toss mixture and serve immediately with extra cheese.
