Cole Camp, MO

Grems Achieve Some Personal Records at Cole Camp

By Townsquare Sedalia
 2 days ago
Originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, the Cole Camp Bluebird Invitational track meet was held on Friday, April 22. Despite the extremely windy conditions, a few personal records were achieved by the Gremlins. Senior Bruno Saucedo placed first in the 100 m dash (10.83) and...

