Cortland County, NY

Sheriff: Drug crisis in Cortland County remains strong

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Drugs remain a top concern in Cortland...

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Cortland County, NY
Cortland, NY
Ithaca, NY
PHOTOS: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office ditching prison jumpsuits for uniforms

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Inmates in Putnam County say they feel “human” again after swapping traditional prison jumpsuits for uniforms. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the change is part of its commitment to reducing recidivism for inmates participating in its recovery pod program, which gives low-risk offenders access to recovery resources so they can get the help they need to stay clean once their sentence is served.
