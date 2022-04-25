ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Wroxton crash: Man in his 20s dies after car crashes into tree

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in his 20s has died after he was a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

A38: Three people killed and two seriously injured in crash

Two women and a man have died and two others have been seriously injured in a crash on a dual carriageway. Derbyshire Police said emergency services were called to the crash, which involved one car, on the A38 at about 02:15 BST on Saturday. The car, a silver Ford Focus,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

'Miracle' teen recovering after Leek van crash

The family of a man who was believed to have suffered fatal injuries after being involved in a road traffic accident said it is a "miracle" he is alive. Lewis Roberts, 19, was struck by a van on Broad Street in Leek in March 2021. At one point the family...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Motorbike rider dies in Exmoor grass bank crash

A motorcyclist in his 70s died when his bike hit a grass bank on a rural road in Exmoor. Avon and Somerset Police said the man died at the scene on the B3223 at Simonsbath in West Somerset on Sunday. The crash happened at about 14:15 BST and saw the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc South#Traffic Accident
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for help to find two teenage girls who have been missing for six days

Police are appealing for help to find two missing teenage girls who vanished six days ago.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, from Walthamstow, east London, were last seen on Wednesday April 13.They are believed to be with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers say that their disappearance is out of character and that there is growing concern for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999, while anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101 giving the reference 6276/13APR.#APPEAL | Alliyah, 15, & Lina, 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1 crash: Drink-drive mum jailed over deaths of children

A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Danaway: Appeal after motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving two cars in Kent. Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the A249 at Danaway, near Sittingbourne, at about 15:20 BST on Saturday. A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, Kent Police said. Officers have appealed...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Drink-driving mother jailed for killing daughter, four, and son, 10, in M1 crash

A drink-driving mother of four who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry has been jailed for more than four years.Mary McCann, 35, hit the Scania HGV while driving northbound on the M1 near Milton Keynes at about 11.10pm on August 9 last year.Lilly McCann, four, and Smaller Peter McCann, who was 10 that day, died at the scene, between junctions 14 and 15.A third passenger, a two-year-old girl, was not badly hurt, while the lorry driver, Simon Denton, was left with whiplash.She is here to be punished by this court and rightly so, but it...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hen party gets police ride to Birmingham after limo breaks down

A hen party had an unplanned police escort to their night out in Birmingham after their bright pink stretch limousine broke down. The group had to abandon their vehicle on Saturday on the A38(M) Aston Expressway but Central Motorway Police Group officers came to their aid. They tweeted a photo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Bedworth: Man detained after spate of stabbings

A 33-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after 11 people were injured in a knife attack. It comes after two men and a woman were stabbed and at least eight other people were injured on Coventry Road and Gilbert Close in Bedworth on Saturday morning. One...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fareham attack: Man admits raping woman on footbridge

A man has admitted raping a woman in a "shocking" attack on a footbridge. Hampshire Constabulary said the woman was threatened before being assaulted by the stranger in the early hours of 19 March close to Fareham train station. John Horne appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he admitted rape...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy