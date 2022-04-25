Wroxton crash: Man in his 20s dies after car crashes into tree

A drink-driving mother of four who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry has been jailed for more than four years.Mary McCann, 35, hit the Scania HGV while driving northbound on the M1 near Milton Keynes at about 11.10pm on August 9 last year.Lilly McCann, four, and Smaller Peter McCann, who was 10 that day, died at the scene, between junctions 14 and 15.A third passenger, a two-year-old girl, was not badly hurt, while the lorry driver, Simon Denton, was left with whiplash.She is here to be punished by this court and rightly so, but it...
Comments / 0