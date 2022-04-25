ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Could Possibly Go Right?: Episode 76 Stephanie Rearick

By Vicki Robin
Stephanie Rearick is the Founder and former Co-Director of the Dane County TimeBank (DCTB) – a 2800-member time exchange, and Creative Director of Mutual Aid Networks, a new type of networked cooperative. In addition to her work in timebanking and growing grassroots-up economic and community regeneration, Rearick is co-owner of Mother...

