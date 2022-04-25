ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want a job counting penguins? There's an opening at this Antarctica post office

Cover picture for the articleEver wanted to work at a post office but didn't want to face dogs constantly barking at you? A British charity is offering the chance to deal not with paws but with flippers with a job in Antarctica. The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust is a charity that manages bases...

The Independent

No pictures, please! The charming army of penguins not for Instagram

I’m sitting on a tiered wooden platform with a clutch of onlookers above a nondescript stretch of sand. The sun has just set, bringing a chill to the air, while the beach below is softly illuminated by diffused floodlights. There is a palpable tension in the air; a nervous chitter ripples through the congregation. Once again, I turn and look in the direction of the sea, hidden beyond the dunes. Still nothing. Windswept Phillip Island, located around 80 miles southeast of Melbourne, Victoria, is known for its motor racing, surfing, Hemsworths and wildlife. Fur seals, koalas, kangaroos and wallabies all...
Lauren Elliott
Ernest Shackleton
Upworthy

Couple that's been together for 20 years makes history with first-ever same-sex wedding in Antarctica

Two British sailors who have traveled the globe together for two decades made history on Sunday by becoming the first same-sex couple to tie the knot in British Antarctic Territory. Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter, who are both stewards on the RRS Sir David Attenborough—a polar research ship on its maiden voyage in Antarctica—said "I do" aboard the ship with 30 crew members in a historic ceremony performed on the helideck by Captain Will Whatley. According to a press release from their employer, the British Antarctic Survey, the duo decided to get married when Carpenter joined the ship's crew last year and realized Antarctica would be the perfect place for their wedding.
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
Daily Mail

Pictured: British diver, 46, and his son, 14, missing off Malaysia as rescuers find Norwegian member of their group alive 30 miles from where they vanished

Rescuers are still searching for a 46-year-old British man and his 14-year-old son after they went missing while diving off the coast of south east Malaysia. Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, 35, was today rescued alive after going missing when a group of four went diving off the tiny island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol, nine miles from the coast.
natureworldnews.com

7 Disturbing Facts That Reveal the Mean Side of Dolphins

Dolphins are famous for their reputable behaviors and tame impressions. Aside from that, they are also "incredibly intelligent", and had interacted with humans on almost a regular basis. However, many instances prove that dolphins can be more dangerous than you thought. Just like other species, they also tend to be...
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Mysterious Natural Phenomena That Science Cannot Explain

Some of the weirdest and most beautiful sights in the cosmos may be found right here on Earth. Before humans invented the miraculous tool of scientific methodology, we devised a plethora of myths and legends to explain how these phenomena came to be, many of which originated in the spirit world through alien invasions and have played a role in many recent wishful-thinking-based attempts at explanation.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archeologists Discover 2,500-Year-Old Burial Mound In Siberia’s ‘Valley Of The Kings’

The mound discovered in Touran-Uyuk held a number of exquisite gold funerary objects and was constructed by the nomadic Scythian people in the 6th century B.C.E. Amid the sprawling green vista of the Touran-Uyuk valley in Siberia, a team of Polish and Russian archeologists has made a stunning discovery. There, within the so-called “Valley of the Kings,” they’ve uncovered a 6th-century B.C.E burial mound containing five people, including a woman buried with unusual honor.
LiveScience

What's the weirdest sea creature ever discovered?

What is the strangest animal ever discovered in the sea? Woo boy. We've got options. Even sea creatures that people tend to be familiar with are pretty weird. Take flounder, with their flat bodies and doubled-up eyes, or oysters, which appear to be, let's face it, mostly mucus? And what about whales? We're all just okay with the concept of baleen?
natureworldnews.com

Anthropologist Believes Ancient Human Species May Still Exist on Flores Island’s Forests

Archaeologists hunting for evidence of modern human migration from Asia to Australia discovered a tiny, relatively intact skeleton of extinct humankind on the Indonesian island of Flores in 2003, which became known as Homo floresiensis, or more colloquially, the Hobbit, after the little, breakfast-guzzling critters from J.R.R. Tolkein's "The Hobbit."
AFP

Japan finds four from missing boat, condition unclear

Japanese rescuers said Sunday they had found four people from a sightseeing boat that went missing a day earlier with 26 on board after warning it was sinking in frigid northern waters. Three of those found were in waters near the northern tip of the peninsula, while the fourth was in a rocky area on the coast, NHK said.
