ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Wolves, Grizzlies Knotted Up at Two Games Apiece

By Learfield
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Timberwolves and Grizzlies are all tied up at two games apiece. Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Wolves topped Memphis 119-118 in Game Four of their first round...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Ja Morant's epic dunk, game-winning layup spark Grizzlies

First, Ja Morant gave the Memphis Grizzlies and their fans a much-needed energy boost by flying through the air for a big dunk at the end of the third quarter. Then the All-Star guard took over the game’s final two minutes. Morant scored the last 11 points for Memphis,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies Jenkins fined $15,000 by NBA for calling out officiating

MEMPHIS – “But we’re not up here complaining about referees.  I think referees are in a tough position as it is already.  Coming from a young coach, that’s something you just don’t do.  Me being in this league for a decade, that’s something you just don’t do.  Especially during playoff time.” With the series tied […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to comeback win vs. Timberwolves in Game 5

The Memphis Grizzlies are up 3-2 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after another comeback victory. In Game 3, Memphis erased a 25-point deficit in the last 15 minutes to beat the Timberwolves. On Tuesday, Ja Morant scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Memphis erase a 13-point fourth quarter lead and get a 111-109 win in Game 5.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Yardbarker

Grizzlies' Ja Morant named NBA's Most Improved Player

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant earned the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, the league announced Monday. Morant, 22, is the first Grizzlies player to win the award after earning All-Star honors during the 2021-22 season. Morant received 38 first-place votes for the award, while only a few points separated Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers for second place.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Ringer

The Grizzlies and Wolves Are Flawed, but Damn Are They Entertaining

It never really gets quiet in Memphis. For a second late in the third quarter on Tuesday, though, it got close. Just as they did in Game 1, the Timberwolves came into FedExForum and made the case that they, not the higher-seeded Grizzlies, were the flat-out better team in the most electric series of the opening round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Minnesota pressed that case in the third, racing to a double-digit lead behind the hot shooting of Karl-Anthony Towns, frigid shooting from the Grizzlies, and a paint-packing defense that had clipped Ja Morant’s wings. After Malik Beasley’s banking runner put the Wolves up 13, the typically raucous cheers of the Memphis faithful were replaced by more muted murmurs—the unmistakable sound of a crowd beginning to think dire thoughts, to worry that they were witnessing the beginning of the end to a miraculous season.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Anthony Edwards
ClutchPoints

D’Angelo Russell Needs to step up in game 6 vs. Grizzlies

For the second time in this series on Tuesday, D’Angelo Russell and the Minnesota Timberwolves saw victory snapped from their jaws following a blown 13-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies. The National Basketball Association’s 2021-2022 Most Improved Player Ja Morant hit the game-winning layup with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Grizzlies Sneak Out Tough Win Over Timberwolves, Take 3-2 Series Lead

The series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies has been one of the most entertaining first-round playoff series that the league has seen in quite some time. The past three games between these two teams have seen tight battles that have been decided within the last few minutes....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Grizzlies coach Jenkins fined $15K for criticizing refs

NEW YORK (AP) — Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the Grizzlies' series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced Monday. Jenkins made his comments to the media following the. “I’ve never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Wolves#Memphis 104#Tbd
KARE

Timberwolves look to take back playoff series lead in Game 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WHAT: Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Timberwolves defeated the Grizzlies 119-118 in the last meeting. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 33 points, and Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 34 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
WREG

Grizzlies game security prepares for possibility of protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Security will be a top concern in keeping disruptive protestors off the court as our Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves collide in a crucial game five at FedExForum Tuesday night. Grizzlies fever is building across the Bluff City and throughout the Mid-South. When it comes to the NBA playoff games between the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy