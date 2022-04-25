ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

USF survey highlights Floridians' struggle with inflation and housing

10NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe survey finds 48% of Floridians said...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

DeSantis calls for special session to address Florida property insurance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Not more than a week after Florida lawmakers convened a special session on redistricting, Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling senators and representatives to return to Tallahassee in May in order to tackle another issue — property insurance. According to the governor, the session will focus...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

DeSantis vetoes bill that would phase out solar net metering

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he vetoed a bill that would have slowly phased out current solar net metering in Florida. In a letter, DeSantis said his reasoning for rejecting the legislation was inflation. The governor said that Floridians are already having to deal with price hikes for gas and groceries.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Inflation#Floridians
10NEWS

Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter may have benefitted Florida's pension fund

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For weeks, much of the world waited with bated breath to see if Elon Musk would be able to pull off a buyout of Twitter. During the back and forth process, the outspoken Tesla CEO said he wanted to own and privatize the social media platform because he thought it wasn't living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
FLORIDA STATE
WFXR

Another recession? Roanoke College professor discusses economic direction

(WFXR) — The U.S. economy has rebounded over the last year, but with the omicron surge this past winter, the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, and record high inflation, the economy is taking a hit. In fact, the broadest measure of economic activity — the gross domestic product (GDP) — has decreased 1.4% since […]
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy