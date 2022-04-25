USF survey highlights Floridians' struggle with inflation and housing

TAMPA, Fla. — It's no secret life has gotten a little more expensive. Gas and food prices as well as utilities are just some of the many things people across the nation are feeling like they're overpaying for. At the top of that list are rent and home prices....
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Not more than a week after Florida lawmakers convened a special session on redistricting, Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling senators and representatives to return to Tallahassee in May in order to tackle another issue — property insurance. According to the governor, the session will focus...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he vetoed a bill that would have slowly phased out current solar net metering in Florida. In a letter, DeSantis said his reasoning for rejecting the legislation was inflation. The governor said that Floridians are already having to deal with price hikes for gas and groceries.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For weeks, much of the world waited with bated breath to see if Elon Musk would be able to pull off a buyout of Twitter. During the back and forth process, the outspoken Tesla CEO said he wanted to own and privatize the social media platform because he thought it wasn't living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
(WFXR) — The U.S. economy has rebounded over the last year, but with the omicron surge this past winter, the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, and record high inflation, the economy is taking a hit. In fact, the broadest measure of economic activity — the gross domestic product (GDP) — has decreased 1.4% since […]
Comments / 0