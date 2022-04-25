ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Singer Jimmie Allen Bowls In Sioux Falls Before Big Concert

By Christine Manika
 2 days ago
Weekends are meant for relaxation and doing something fun with family and friends. Sometimes these outings may include going to a bowling alley. But what if you're bowling next to a recognizable country singer? Well, that's exactly what happened to some Sioux Falls residents. Before his concert at The...

Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls High School Track Team Share Special Moment

It's always heart-warming to see students encourage their fellow classmates especially when they are competing in sporting events. Sports in general just bring a community together. One Sioux Falls high school track team shared a sweet moment with members of the unified team. This act of kindness is being called...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Outsider.com

WATCH: Blake Shelton Brings Wife Gwen Stefani Out for Surprise Duet at Country Thunder Arizona Concert

Blake Shelton treated the Country Thunder audience this weekend to a fabulous surprise guest. Hello, Mrs. Shelton, want to come out and sing?. Shelton and Gwen Stefani still are doe-eyed newlyweds for a few more weeks. So yes, they sing together, morphing the Oklahoma country twang and SoCal pop cool into one unique hybrid sound. They also have nicknames for each other. She’s “Pretty Girl.” He’s “Blakey.”
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Says His Broadway Bar ‘Will Be the Chick-Fil-A of Honky-Tonks’

Superstar country music artist Garth Brooks used a famous fast food metaphor to describe the type of vibe he wants to serve up at his new Broadway Bar. Brooks’ newest bar and restaurant venture, dubbed “Friends in Low Places,” is still under construction on Lower Broadway. However, the retail store attached to the front opened just in time for the artist’s Nashville shows at Nissan Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

George Strait Wins First CMT Award for Performance of the Year

George Strait took home his first-ever Country Music Television award Monday night (April 11) for Performance of the Year. His rendition of “Is Anybody Going to San Antone” from the CMT Giants: Charley Pride special won him the award against fellow nominees Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, LANY, Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight, Breland, and Blanco Brown.
MUSIC
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in sequins for show-stopping CMT Music Awards performance

Carrie Underwood stole the show at the CMT Music Awards on Monday night – and we're not just talking about her stunning outfit. The country music singer performed a show-stopping rendition of her new single, Ghost Story during a pre-recorded performance from her Las Vegas residency and looked incredible in a silver sequinned jumpsuit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

American Idol star Luke Bryan throws shade at 'pretend farmer' Blake Shelton

American Idol star Luke Bryan has thrown fuel on the ongoing joke feud between himself and Blake Shelton, by naming himself the "better farmer". Blake owns land in Oklahoma and Luke planted crops during the pandemic in Tennessee, but the 'One Margarita' hitmaker has now claimed Blake is "pretending farming," while speaking to Ty Bentli on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, released on Friday 22 April.
CELEBRITIES
B102.7

Star Wars “May the Fourth Be With You” at State Theater in Sioux Falls

The annual holiday for Star Wars nerds around the world is coming up and you can celebrate it on the big screen at one South Dakota theater. Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (or just Star Wars as it was known when it came out in 1977) will be shown at the State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls on Wednesday, May 4th, the holiday known as "May the 4th Be With You."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Announces Opening Date for City Pools

In a little more than a month, folks in Sioux Falls will be able to cool off in one of the city's public pools. The Parks and Recreation Department has set Friday, June 3 as opening day at the seven outdoor and one indoor facility in Sioux Falls. The city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
