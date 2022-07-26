Better Call Saul season 6 release schedule: When does episode 11 air on AMC and Netflix?

There are only three episodes left of Better Call Saul . We're in the final run now as we hurtle towards finding out the truth of Jimmy McGill's transition into Saul Goodman – as well as just what happens to Kim Wexler. Next up on the schedule is Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 – here's everything you need to know about watching it.

The upcoming episode will air on AMC and Netflix, like the rest of the series. However, the network is keeping its cards close to its chests, and nothing major has been revealed yet. We have no title and no synopsis, with AMC only teasing that Thomas Schnauz wrote and directed it.

What we do know is how to stream the upcoming episode. So read on for everything to know about the Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 release date and air times wherever you're watching.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 release time: When is Better Call Saul released?

Better Call Saul season 6, episode 11 will be released on AMC on Monday, August 1 . The final episodes will then run weekly until the finale on August 15. Episode 11 will be available to watch live on AMC at 9pm Eastern/Pacific and 8pm Central. It will also be released on the AMC Plus streaming service at the same time.

On Netflix, it's expected that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 will be released on Tuesday, August 2 . The streaming service usually updates its global library at 12am PDT, as Netflix’s headquarters are in California. Therefore, in the UK, it’s expected the episode will drop at 8am BST on August 2. Internationally, the episode will be available at the equivalent time in your respective time zone.

How many episodes are there in Better Call Saul season 6?

(Image credit: AMC)

In total, there Better Call Saul season 6 consists of 13 episodes. The first seven of these formed season 6, part 1, while the remaining six are in part 2. The episode titles and runtimes of these are below.

Better Call Saul season 6, part 1 episodes – out now!

Episode 1: 'Wine and Roses' – 56 mins

Episode 2: 'Carrot and Stick' – 59 mins

Episode 3: 'Rock and Hard Place' – 46 mins

Episode 4: 'Hit and Run' – 44 mins

Episode 5: 'Black and Blue' – 51 mins

Episode 6: 'Axe and Grind' – 44 mins

Episode 7: 'Plan and Execution' – 50 mins

Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 episodes – airing now!

Episode 8: 'Point and Shoot' – 49 mins – available now!

Episode 9: 'Fun and Games' – 56 mins – available now!

Episode 10: 'Nippy' – 51 mins – available now!

Episode 11: Title TBA – August 1

Episode 12: Title TBA – August 8

Episode 13: Title TBA – August 15

Check out our guide on how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online and stream from anywhere in the world. If you’re looking for what else to stream, we’ve also compiled a list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.