Better Call Saul season 6 release schedule: When does episode 10 air on AMC and Netflix?

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 means we're just a few episodes away from the Breaking Bad spin-off's final ever episode. And as we get closer to seeing Jimmy McGill become Saul Goodman, there have been some pretty huge reveals. So to make sure you don't miss a moment of the Emmy-nominated show, we've compiled a guide to the final episodes.

Next up on the schedule is Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10, which is called 'Nippy'. We don't know much yet but AMC did tease a brief synopsis, simply reading: "A new player gets in the game." Read on for everything you need to know about its release date and air times wherever you're watching.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 release time: When is Better Call Saul released?

Better Call Saul season 6, episode 10 will be released on AMC on Monday, July 25 . The final episodes will then run weekly until the finale on August 15. Episode 10 will be available to watch live on AMC at 9pm Eastern/Pacific and 8pm Central. It will also be released on the AMC Plus streaming service at the same time.

On Netflix, it's expected that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, July 26 . The streaming service usually updates its global library at 12am PDT, as Netflix’s headquarters are in California. Therefore, in the UK, it’s expected the episode will drop at 8am BST on July 12. Internationally, the episode will be available at the equivalent time in your respective time zone.

How many episodes are there in Better Call Saul season 6?

(Image credit: AMC)

In total, there Better Call Saul season 6 consists of 13 episodes. The first seven of these formed season 6, part 1, while the remaining six are in part 2. The episode titles and runtimes of these are below.

Better Call Saul season 6, part 1 episodes – out now!

  • Episode 1: 'Wine and Roses' – 56 mins
  • Episode 2: 'Carrot and Stick' – 59 mins
  • Episode 3: 'Rock and Hard Place' – 46 mins
  • Episode 4: 'Hit and Run' – 44 mins
  • Episode 5: 'Black and Blue' – 51 mins
  • Episode 6: 'Axe and Grind' – 44 mins
  • Episode 7: 'Plan and Execution' – 50 mins

Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 episodes – airing now!

  • Episode 8: 'Point and Shoot' – 49 mins – available now!
  • Episode 9: 'Fun and Games' – 56 mins – available now!
  • Episode 10: 'Nippy' – July 25
  • Episode 11: Title TBA – August 1
  • Episode 12: Title TBA – August 8
  • Episode 13: Title TBA – August 15

Check out our guide on how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online and stream from anywhere in the world. If you’re looking for what else to stream, we’ve also compiled a list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows .

