Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. Families whose loved ones died from Covid in care homes in Scotland are considering legal action after a High Court ruling about government policies in England. The High Court decided discharging untested patients from hospital to care homes in England at the start of the Covid pandemic was unlawful. Prime Minister Boris Johnson again apologised for all those who died and the Scottish government says it plans to "examine the findings in detail".

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO