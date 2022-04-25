ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How To Dry Clean Your Clothes At Home—It's Super Simple

rachaelrayshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvoid going to the professional dry...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Eye Bags & Wrinkles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Cleaners#Iesha
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and Trust Me, This Toner’s Ingredients Are the Key To Keeping Your Skin Hydrated’

As a disciplined face washer—I’ve only missed a handful of days since middle school—it’d be an understatement to say I take my skin-care routine and product arsenal seriously. Cleansers, of course. Oils, serums, and moisturizers, duh. Eye creams and clay masks, definitely. But there was one step I could never get excited about (or really understood very well): toners. Until recently, when I added Isla Tone Balance Elixir to my routine.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Mousse, Gel, Serum, or Leave-in Conditioner: Which Product Should You Apply After You Wash Your Hair?

Hair wash routines can be pretty standard: Shampoo, condition, and repeat the next time your strands need a refresh. And while your in-shower routine likely always looks like this (barring the sporadic pre-wash hair mask, that is), what happens after you step out of the shower is often a completely different story. There are a number of after-wash hair products on the market, from mousse and gel to serum and leave-in conditioner, that are specifically designed to work on damp strands. Given all of these options, however, it can be challenging to know which formula is right for you. Ahead, experts explain how every leave-in product works and share which formula is best suited for your hair type.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

This Messy Low-Bun Hack For Fine Hair Takes 30 Seconds

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jessica Harrington. A messy low-bun hairstyle tutorial is going around on TikTok. The hair hack requires a single hair tie and is quick and easy to do. Our editor tested the easy updo hairstyle on her fine hair. I've been doing my low, messy bun...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
shefinds

3 Face-Smoothing Serums You Should Use In Rotation For Flawless Skin

Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout your resting period, or a vitamin C one in the morning to protect your skin from the sun’s rays as you go about your day. We checked in with dermatologists and anti-aging skincare experts who deemed 3 particular serums (that aren’t the popular 2 listed above!) to be vital if you want smoother, more radiant and youthful-esque skin.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Stylists Say These Better-for-Hair Steam Flat Irons Will Protect Your Strands and Cut Down on Styling Time

No matter what type of hot tool you use or how much heat protectant you slather on, straightening and curling your hair inevitably causes damage. But for those of us who love changing up our hair with heat, we're in a constant battle to make our routines as healthy as possible. One way to do that is to use a steam flat iron, which uses moisture to help silk out your strands, explains Tippi Shorter, a L’Oréal Professionnel artist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

The 8 Best Tattoo Soaps to Make Sure Your Ink Looks Fresh in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents What Should You Look for in the Best Soaps for Tattoos? How To Wash Tattoos Safely Whether your tattoo took multiple sessions from a renowned tattoo artist or it was a stick n’ poke courtesy of an old friend, all new tats have something in common: they have to be carefully tended to, and that starts with using the best tattoo soaps. “What most people don’t realize is that a tattoo is effectively an...
SKIN CARE
ETOnline.com

The Best Sunscreens To Make A Part of Your Skincare Routine in 2022

With spring underway and summer about 2 months away, we'll be spending more time outdoors in the sunshine. With that being said, we'll need to begin incorporating sunscreen lotion to our daily skincare ritual. With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser it is easy to forget to add sunscreen lotion into your beauty regimen. There are a lot of options for skin protection out there, but we've found some of the best sunscreens you can buy, and we also found some great options for sensitive skin, combination skin and darker skin tones.
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

The 8 Best Dry Shampoos for Dark Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Figuring out our shampoo schedule is more complicated than filing our taxes. There are so many factors to take into consideration — how much we’ll sweat during a workout, what special events we have coming up, whether we’ll […]
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

This Is Why You Should Use a Cleansing Balm to Remove Your Makeup

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The golden rule of makeup is to take it off before bed. Though it may feel like a rather annoying practice, it can be enhanced by the best cleansing balm.
MAKEUP
PopSugar

These 6 Essential Products Are Gentle Enough For Sensitive Skin

For sensitive skin types, there are far more important things to consider than what products are flying off the shelves in the skin-care department. As much fun as it may seem to try the hottest new beauty innovations, there's no telling how skin may react, so it's often best to stick to the usual or only make the jump if there's backing from a trustworthy source who understands the ins and outs of having sensitive skin. But hey, beauty is ever evolving, and so should be the products on your beauty shelf (except for a few mainstays). And because we get it, we've rounded up six sensitive-skin heroes for a daily, fuss-free routine, because when it comes to sensitive skin, less is more.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

This Gooseberry Hair Oil Made My Ends Silky Soft After 1 Use

Hair oiling is an ancient Ayurvedic beauty practice that has many hair benefits. The practice can increase shine, reduce frizz, and leave hair healthier. Our beauty editor tried it out with the Squigs Beauty Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil. Whenever I'm asked about my top hair-care goals, I always answer: reduce...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy