The annual holiday for Star Wars nerds around the world is coming up and you can celebrate it on the big screen at one South Dakota theater. Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (or just Star Wars as it was known when it came out in 1977) will be shown at the State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls on Wednesday, May 4th, the holiday known as "May the 4th Be With You."

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO