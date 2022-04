This year’s Mid Season Invitational is already off to a wonky start, and the event hasn’t even begun yet. On March 25, the LCL cancelled its Spring Split, due to the current war in Ukraine, and cannot attend MSI. On April 21, LoL Esports announced that the LPL representative will play the tournament remotely due to “ongoing pandemic challenges.” Then, on April 25, GAM Esports’ jungler Levi announced on Twitter the VCS champions would be skipping MSI in favor of SEA Games. Second place finisher Saigon Buffalo will take their place at MSI 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO