Nampa, ID

Nampa woman dies in crash Sunday

 2 days ago

A Nampa woman died after her car caught on fire Sunday morning. Idaho State...

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash near Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:11 this morning, near Nampa. A 26-year-old Nampa woman was driving a 2005 Mini Cooper heading southbound on Prescott Lane, approaching Ustick Road, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, overturned and caught on fire.
NAMPA, ID
kmvt

Crash near Nampa claims one

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday morning, leaving one dead. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 12:11 a.m. Sunday, near Nampa, Idaho. A 26-year-old female from Nampa was driving a 2005 Mini Cooper southbound on Prescott Lane approaching...
NAMPA, ID
