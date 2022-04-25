Nampa woman dies in crash Sunday

IDAHO FALLS — Just before 10:30 p.m. last night, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of N. Moonstone Drive. Three individuals were home when the fire started but were able to evacuate safely without injury. On arrival firefighters reported seeing a garage that was fully involved in fire. The flames extended from the garage into the attic space of the home. There...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO