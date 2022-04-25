Nampa woman dies in crash Sunday

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Oregon State Police identified the four people who died when a car crashed head-on with a motorhome on Sunday along Highway 18 just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport. Initial reports state that Huy Nguyen, 46, of Vancouver, was driving west on the highway when for...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday afternoon, Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a young teen on an electric bike on 23rd and Pines. While investigating the scene, the road was closed to traffic for a short time. The teen was transported to the hospital for injuries....
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local man is dead after an industrial accident in Jerome Friday. Jerome Police Department confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident at the Old Hickory Sheds factory located at 901 South Lincoln in Jerome. Details have not been released at this time...
At around 4:30 pm on Monday, a skydiving tandem crashed into the ground at the Treasure Valley Executive Airport in Caldwell. According to CBS2, the victim was a 22-year-old man from the Treasure Valley. The skydiving instructor landed on top of the victim, and was transported to the hospital with...
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
Police have asked the public for help locating a missing teenager from New York who was last seen more than a week ago.Brandon King was last seen leaving his Franklin County residence in the town of Malone at about 7 a.m. on Friday, April 15, New York State Police reported on Tuesday, April 26.Malo…
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:11 this morning, near Nampa. A 26-year-old Nampa woman was driving a 2005 Mini Cooper heading southbound on Prescott Lane, approaching Ustick Road, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, overturned and caught on fire.
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday morning, leaving one dead. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 12:11 a.m. Sunday, near Nampa, Idaho. A 26-year-old female from Nampa was driving a 2005 Mini Cooper southbound on Prescott Lane approaching...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police made two arrests over the last week in connection to the growing problem of catalytic converter thefts. The thefts are leaving many victims and recycling centers with receipts of thousands of dollars to make repairs. “Just like a rough estimate, it was almost $2,000...
IDAHO FALLS — Just before 10:30 p.m. last night, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of N. Moonstone Drive.
Three individuals were home when the fire started but were able to evacuate safely without injury.
On arrival firefighters reported seeing a garage that was fully involved in fire. The flames extended from the garage into the attic space of the home. There...
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) officer was involved in a shooting that occurred Monday in Boise County, leaving a man injured. In a tweet posted yesterday by the Idaho Department of Correction, state police are investigating the shooting that took place in Gardena, an unincorporated community north of Horseshoe Bend, around 2 p.m on April 18.
ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Relatives of a missing Dammeron Valley man are asking for the public’s help finding their loved one who was last seen Saturday. In several Facebook postings, including one by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, where the missing man has...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A county in North Idaho has an open investigation into the current Boise police chief, which comes after an Idaho State Police investigation from an alleged incident in October of last year. A public records request sent...
Comments / 1