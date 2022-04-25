ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Some FWCS students preparing for Bike to School Day

By ADAMS NEWS
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Students at Washington Elementary School, 1015 W. Washington Blvd., will receive pedestrian and bike safety lessons Monday, April 25, in preparation for Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 4. Fort Wayne Community Schools is partnering with the Fort Wayne Police Department and...

NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
psychologytoday.com

How to Cut Disparities in School Suspension Rates

A 40-minute online empathy exercise with teachers has shown to reduce the risk their students are suspended over the school year. This empathy exercise is most effective for racially stigmatized students in school, cutting the racial gap in suspensions by up to 45%. The benefits of this empathy exercise appear...
EDUCATION
Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
WANE-TV

Tom Kelley envisions new school in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After watching an outside group withdraw a proposed charter school in Fort Wayne, Tom Kelley of the Kelley Automotive Group would like to try a different route: collaboration. Kelley envisions “Anthis on steroids” for a school in southeast Fort Wayne to be run in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WGN News

Falling tree kills young siblings in Indiana

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Two siblings from Indianapolis died in Owen County after a falling tree hit them while they were riding with their parents in a golf cart over the weekend. According to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday that two children had been injured […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Police Department Asks Teenagers to Be ‘Respectful’ During City-Wide Nerf Wars

This is why we can't have nice things. Most of us grew up with Nerf guns, and more than likely found ourselves either starting or engaging in a number of no-holds-barred Nerf Wars with our siblings, our friends, our sibling's friends, or some combination of all three. And, the fun doesn't end when you get older. Once my kids were old enough to have them, it was a perfect excuse for me to let my inner child out and "unleash hell" in the form of foam darts flying across the room. Of course, at some point, things inevitably get out of hand, and someone shoots someone else in the face at point-blank range. Tears are shed or an actual fight breaks out and the Nerf War is officially over. While no one is getting their eye shot out, and no fistfights are being started, one southern Indiana police department asked teenagers in their town to "be considerate" while participating in what is apparently a city-wide Nerf war.
GREENDALE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
WTHR

Anderson High School suspends mascot use following viral video

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School is suspending the use of its Indian mascot following a viral TikTok video of students performing in what appears to be Native American garb. The Delaware Tribe of Indians is now working with the school in hopes of making changes. Anderson Community Schools...
ANDERSON, IN
WVNS

Special Report: Signs of homelessness in students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–When many people think of homelessness, they think of someone living on the street or going in and out of homeless shelters. However, homelessness can go further than not having a place to live.  In March of 2021, The Hope Center at Temple University conducted a survey of nearly 200,000 students attending colleges […]
HOMELESS
Sentinel

More mental health resources are needed for Pennsylvania schools

Teachers do a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to guiding our children through more than just academics. As students feel the strain of two years under pandemic conditions, the effects are becoming more evident. Sharon Hoover, professor of child psychiatry at the University of Maryland, says child abuse...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

NYS launches “No Empty Chair” campaign to encourage safe driving among teens

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) has launched its 2022 “No Empty Chair” campaign to promote safe and responsible driving among teens. The campaign runs from Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29. GTSC sponsors educational events and enforcement programs in partnership with Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), law enforcement, community leaders and school administrators.
TRAFFIC
Slate

When Your Kid Has No Teachers at All

For the past few months, Dylan Peers McCoy, who covers education for the Indianapolis public radio station WFYI, has been hearing stories of parents who show up at their local public school only to find out their kids have no teachers—and these missing teachers work in special education. McCoy knew special educators often struggle with paperwork, along with the stress of managing kids with complicated needs. But it wasn’t till she got a few teachers on the phone that she realized exactly how their burnout was snowballing. Having so many missing colleagues meant that the teachers who got left behind were fending for themselves. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McCoy about why schools around the country are struggling to keep teachers in special education classrooms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

