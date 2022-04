The world is experiencing the “largest commodity shock” in 50 years because Russia’s Ukraine invasion led to disruptions in food, energy and fertiliser trade, said the World Bank.Global food and fuel prices are forecast to rise to “historically high levels” till the end of 2024 because of the major shock to commodity markets, the multilateral bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook report said on Tuesday.It noted that the gradual increase in energy prices over the past two years was made worse by the war. Inflation for food commodities – of which Russia and Ukraine are large producers – has been the greatest...

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO