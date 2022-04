A strong performance from its Covid antibody treatment helped drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline blast through expectations over the last three months.The business turned over £9.8 billion in the first quarter, up 32% from the same period last year.It was considerably ahead of the £9.2 billion experts had been expecting, and benefitted from good performances from the Covid drug and a shingles vaccine.Sales of Xevudy, the Covid treatment, reached more than £1.3 billion over the quarter. Most of that came from the US, where the medicine reached a turnover of £770 million.The medicine is given through a drip in hospital. It works...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO