ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stony Creek Colors and Archroma Ink Deal to Scale IndiGold

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTXNN_0fJJmTet00

Click here to read the full article.

Fundraising and participating in accelerators are paying off for Stony Creek Colors , the Springfield, Tenn.-based source for natural indigo .

The company announced Friday that it has entered a strategic partnership with Swiss chemical maker Archroma to produce and bring to market its IndiGold high-performance plant-based pre-reduced indigo at scale.

Stony Creek Colors extracts its dye from proprietary Indigofera plant varieties grown in partnership with family farms as a regenerative rotational crop. The company describes its IndiGold concept as “the world’s first pre-reduced natural indigo dye,” which it then developed with Archroma to offer the first plant-based alternative to synthetic pre-reduced indigo.

The dyestuff will be sold as a 20 percent concentration in a soluble liquid form that displays similar performance to comparable synthetic indigo products available on the market.

Archroma will produce the first batches of IndiGold in Salvatierra, Mexico, and says it has other locations where it could make the dyestuff. Through this partnership, the company will support Stony Creek Colors with its manufacturing and logistics capabilities, and its expertise in denim dyeing with customers using pre-reduced indigo.

The trials showed “excellent coloration” and can achieve the typical indigo wash down, as with synthetic indigo.

“We, along with many in the industry, see IndiGold as the holy grail for indigo dyeing and are ecstatic to now be bringing it to life with such a reputable partner as Archroma,” said Sarah Bellos, Stony Creek Colors CEO and founder. “The coupling of our two technologies allows us to fulfill the ultimate desire from our customers for an easy-to-use, pre-reduced liquid formulation that stems from a 100 percent plant-based supply.”

The partnership was established in 2020 when Stony Creek was looking for like-minded partners to produce the dyestuff at scale. Archroma reported that it “immediately offered to support the idea of Stony Creek Colors with extensive pilot scale manufacturing trials and engaged with its network of denim machinery manufacturers to test the first samples in industrial conditions.”

“I am very proud that Archroma supports Stony Creek’s project,” said Heike van de Kerkhof, Archroma CEO. “We shared the same vision that plant-based pre-reduced indigo can be scaled up and color the nature-friendly collections that denim brands and retailers have been dreaming of, and we are pleased to help bring it to the market.”

Archroma is well-versed in indigo manufacturing and application. The company launched the first aniline-free indigo in 2018, followed by a partnership with CleanKore , a patented technology that dyes yarn without the use of potassium permanganate spray. The technology allows mills to achieve a bright white abrasion effect using laser technology, making it safer for workers, and drastically reducing water and energy usage during manufacturing. Meanwhile, its sustainable EarthColors collection is widely used for color denim.

Though efforts ramped up in 2021 when Stony Creek raised more than $9 million in a Series B financing round, scaling IndiGold has been the company’s long-term goal. That same year global innovation platform Fashion for Good selected Stony Creek Colors as an innovator in its global Innovation Program. The program connects brands with innovators to work together to test, validate and ultimately scale disruptive innovations in the fashion industry to drive positive impact.

The program led to a partnership with Levi’s , enabling Stony Creek to tap into the experience and technical know-how of denim giant. With the goal of “unlocking key learnings around shade application and other efficiencies,” the Levi’s project aims to have garments produced with IndiGold dye on the market by late 2022 and early 2023.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Cargo Congestion Infecting East Coast Ports, Drewry Warns

Click here to read the full article. Ocean freight rates skyrocketed 110 percent in a turbulent 2021. Here’s what Drewry expects to see with fees this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail's in a 'Quandary' Figuring Out Consumer Spending: Week AheadOcean Freight Rate Trends Signal Breathing Room for ShippersOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Trippin’Blue Event to Cover the Future of Denim Trade Shows, Metaverse and More

Click here to read the full article. Trippin’Blue, the online denim event geared toward the Latin American market, will return April 27-29. In its third edition, the event will bring together a global roster of speakers from the supply chain and brands. The first day will focus on R&D innovation, fibers, the use of biomaterials and new consumer trends shaping the way garments are made. The second day will be dedicated to sharing sustainable ideas and explore creators’ experiences with circular design. The last day of the digital event will cover fashion’s role in the metaverse as well as a discussion about...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Management#Indigo Dye#Innovation#Swiss#Indigofera
yankodesign.com

Gingko’s Dragonflight Balance Light is part table-lamp, part kinetic sculpture

With a design that transcends mere functionality, Gingko’s Dragonflight Balance Light has a unique interactive quality that makes it absolutely irresistible. The dragonfly-shaped lamp rests precariously on a vertical platform, and invites you to touch it and play with it, making it both visually and physically engaging!. Created by...
ELECTRONICS
WWD

First Look at Teddy Santis’ New Balance Collection

Click here to read the full article. New Balance is offering the first glimpse of the new Teddy Santis-designed collection that will drop on Friday. Last April, Santis, founder and creative director of New York-based Aimé Leon Dore, was named by the Boston-based sports brand as the creative director of its Made in USA brand, New Balance’s designation for product that has a domestic value of 70 percent or more.More from WWDA First Look at Teddy Santis' New Balance CollectionFall 2022 Trends: Head to Toe LeatherA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS This year also marks the 40th anniversary of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mansionglobal.com

The Art of Adding Classical Details to a New Home

Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Mango Inks Sustainability-Linked Finance Deal

Click here to read the full article. The deal involves achieving 100 percent use of sustainable cotton, recycled polyester and cellulose fibers by 2025. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMango Now Selling Home Goods in the USFashion Brands Go Virtual at Metaverse Fashion WeekPuma Sees a Rematch for Soccer JerseysBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Amazon’s Logistics Fund, Prime Expansion Latest Efforts to Edge Rivals

Click here to read the full article. Amazon will pump $1 billion into supply chain tech through a new venture fund as it looks to offer Prime services outside its marketplace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Acquisition Advances Indian Social CommerceAmazon Ordered to Reinstate Fired Warehouse Employee After 'Skewed Investigation''It's Still Bad': Supply Chain Giving High Point Market Attendees Hard TimeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Acquisition Advances Indian Social Commerce

Click here to read the full article. The move gives Amazon a new platform in India, where it has been successful but heavily scrutinized by government and competitors alike. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDeal Digest: What's Happening With Ted Baker, Missguided and Kohl'sHow Kohl's Could End Up With Closer Ties to JCPAmazon's Logistics Fund, Prime Expansion Latest Efforts to Edge RivalsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
COMMERCE, CA
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Jewelry artist Christina Malle on transparency and responsibility in the industry

Jewelry is a good loaded with cultural, economic and historical significance. Since the Agricultural Revolution, jewelry crafting has transcended geographical and cultural boundaries, with civilizations everywhere each developing their own unique approaches to design, metalwork and use of gemstones. In the ancient world, jewelry was often a form of protection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Patagonia Renews Indian Support with Second Khadi Denim Order

Click here to read the full article. Patagonia is renewing its support for khadi denim, an ancient textile technique originating in India. The apparel company recently placed a repeat order of more than 17,050 meters, or approximately 18,000 yards, of the fabric to use in upcoming collections. Last year, the company purchased 30,000 meters (approximately 32,000 yards) of the fabric through Indian denim mill Arvind after visiting the khadi manufacturing site, Udyog Bharti, and appointed U.S.-based third-party assessor Nest to verify the authenticity and sustainability of its methods. In 2017, Arvind reached an agreement with Indian government organization Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Next Taps Hedge Fund for Royal-Approved Maternity Wear Deal

Click here to read the full article. The British fashion retailer and financial sponsors sprang for the Duchess-approved brand for expectant mothers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSpense, Cable & Gauge Owner AcquiredNew Deal Draws Laura Ashley Back Into FashionSycamore Taking Next Steps in Ted Baker PursuitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Penske Trucks Invests in Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans

Click here to read the full article. Penske’s first Ford E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California, with other U.S. locations phased in later this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMaersk Orders 110 More Volvo Electric Trucks for North AmericaRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreAmazon's Rivian Vans Run Into Supply SnafusBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Partners with British Council to Showcase Upcycling Potential

Click here to read the full article. A new exhibition is coming to Levi’s Haus in London, the heritage denim brand’s concept store dedicated to circular design. On display will be more than 75 products created as part of Levi’s partnership with the British Council’s Architecture Design and Fashion (ADF) program, which seeks to address global challenges through a wide range of design disciples. With circularity the focal point, Levi’s worked with the British Council’s circular design initiative “Making Matters,” a multi-disciplinary program exploring how the circular economy can be a catalyst for creativity, collaboration and regenerative thinking, to invite European designers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Brooks Brothers Launching Home Collection With Turko Textile

Click here to read the full article. Turko Textile is the official licensee of Brooks Brothers Home Collection produced with premium long-staple Turkish cotton. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFor Earth Day, Here's How Fashion Can 'Invest in Our Planet'Mango Now Selling Home Goods in the USBrooklinen Stores Coming to LA, SF, Philly and PortlandBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Why Nike’s Working Double Time to Keep This ‘Embarrassing’ Data Under Wraps

Click here to read the full article. Nike’s long-running gender-discrimination lawsuit pits four former female workers against the Oregon footwear giant in a hot-button dispute. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDid Magic Johnson Miss Out on His Own 'Jordan Brand'?'This Is Not a Skate Shoe': Why Vans Is Suing Over 'Transformational' SneakerNike, Puma Manufacturer Invests in Growing India Footwear MarketBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
OREGON STATE
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins Amsterdam Report: Circularity and Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. The denim supply chain reconvened at Kingpins Amsterdam last week to present Fall/Winter 23-24 products and to meet face-to-face for the first time for many in more than two years. While the new venue was the hot topic on the show floor, the industry’s circular evolution was evident across SugarCity’s many rooms and floors. With Amsterdam home to the Denim Deal, experts were on hand to discuss the initiative calling for a new industry standard of using 5 percent post-consumer recycled cotton in the production of all denim garments. The public-private initiative was established...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Scotch & Soda’s Amsterdams Blauw Store Gets a Circular Update

Click here to read the full article. Scotch & Soda’s Amsterdams Blauw denim store in the heart of Amsterdam’s historical center at 15 Berenstraat just got a circular makeover. The location is now home to the Dutch apparel brand’s first upcycled denim capsule and denim repair service. The collection, Eternal Blauw, will be sold exclusively at the Berenstraat location and features 99 hand-numbered garments across men’s, women’s and unisex categories. Scotch & Soda worked with denim supplier Denim Village to upcycle existing pieces into new garments with twist-off shank buttons and embroidered rivets, which will aid recyclability at the end of their lifecycle. Additionally,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Collina Strada Adds Color to Vintage Levi’s Jeans

Click here to read the full article. Bright colors are revitalizing the denim market this spring, and Levi’s latest collaboration is no exception. The denim brand teamed with frequent collaborator Collina Strada for a limited run of customized vintage Levi’s 501 jeans and Trucker jackets decorated with a cheerful all-over motif of color swatches and rhinestones. The special Levi’s x Collina Strada drop launched Saturday exclusively on the Levi’s app. Known for combining vibrant colors and garden-inspired designs with upcycled existing garments and fabrics, Collina Strada was a natural collaborator for Levi’s as the brand urges consumers to “buy better, wear longer”...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy