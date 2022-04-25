ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

2022 SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival In Lake Charles Entertainment Lineup

By Mike Soileau
 3 days ago
The Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming back to Lake Charles. The festival is back after having to take off due to COVID-19. The festival is set for Friday, June 10th, and Saturday, June 11th in Lake Charles and will take place at a new location. The festival will...

107 JAMZ

SWLA Easter Weekend Crawfish Price Check Update

As we celebrate our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ this weekend, we are wishing everyone a very happy Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Enjoy the fellowship of the season with family and friends. This time of the year in SWLA most households are having fish fry's. However, no Easter holiday...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

Preparations underway for 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Preparations are underway for the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest. The gates of the Fair Grounds are expected to open Thursday, April 28. The festival runs through May 8. The fest will feature live bands, a car show, and a livestock show. Admission is free on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. After 3 p.m. and on weekends, it’s $12 per person.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

1st Annual McVey’s Seafood Crawfish Boil Off In Lake Charles This Saturday April 30th

If you like to boil crawfish or have a team you would like to put together for this Saturday's event, you can call 337-884-3221 to register your team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the cookoff teams like 1st place $300, People’s Choice $150, and Best Dip $75. They will also have ALL YOU CAN EAT crawfish from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm while supplies last for only $25 per person.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Lake Charles, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Government
WLOX

First Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival draws big crowd to Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival drew hundreds to The District Green in downtown Biloxi. Not so coincidentally, the event came on the heels of the state legalizing medical marijuana. The battle isn’t completely over. Organizers said the purpose of the festival is to celebrate...
BILOXI, MS
92.9 THE LAKE

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
#Southwest Louisiana#County Line#Live Music#South Park
92.9 THE LAKE

Most Expensive House In Lake Charles Currently For Sale

Have you ever dreamed about buying a multi-million-dollar home? You may not even have realized that we have some of those higher-priced homes right here in Lake Charles. I was browsing through Zillow dreaming of maybe one day I may have one of these homes but after seeing the sticker price, I think I am good with my current house.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
107 JAMZ

Boot Brew Festival This Saturday in Eunice

Last Sunday South Louisiana celebrated Easter. The arrival of Easter means the end of the Lenten Season and for a lot of people in South Louisiana that change in the calendar has affected the way they consume beer. Okay, for a lot of folks, giving up drinking alcohol for Lent is a thing. Now that the Lenten obligation is over who wouldn't want to celebrate our blessing with some different and unique homebrewed beers.
EUNICE, LA
107 JAMZ

Art Walk Returns To Downtown Lake Charles This Weekend

The annual Spring Art Walk is returning to Downtown Lake Charles this year and it's full of art, food, and entertainment. The Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana announced a large lineup of artists, entertainers, and food vendors for their 2022 event. Spring Art Walk Details:. When: Saturday, April...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Hobby Lobby Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!

No longer will we have to drive out of town to get some Hobby Lobby deals. The new store now has an opening date! Well, sort of. We lost the Hobby Store during Hurricane Laura, while Delta made sure of taking care of the rest of it. The Lake Area was concerned if the popular hobby store would ever come back. Concerns grew more when they began tearing into the strip mall that also housed the ever-popular Harbor Freight. Let's be honest, we all freaked out a little bit. Still, we persevered as we would drive out of town to the nearest one to get our Hobby Lobby fix.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

