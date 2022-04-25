ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Retirement Daily Learning Center: The Elements of Retirement Planning

By Robert Powell, CFP
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 2 days ago
In part six of a six-part series, Martha Shedden, founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, provides an overview of the elements of retirement planning, including income streams in retirement, essential and discretionary expenses, optimal cash flow for portfolio longevity, retirement planning decisions, and managing asset allocation.

Watch the previous five segments in this Retirement Daily Learning Center series:

