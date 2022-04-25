ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Walmart Worker Stabbed in the Back by Colleague at Store: Police

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Police are investigating whether the Oklahoma stabbing was a case of...

Comments / 44

Theresa Noto
2d ago

With all the illegals that Walmart hires it's a wonder it wasn't a Machete! I go into my local Walmart they can't speak English or understand it!

Reply(9)
20
Don Raptor
2d ago

Heck! I am used to coworkers stabbing me in the back! Managers are the worst!

Reply(3)
38
Dee
1d ago

Self defense? I hope I'm wrong, but I would like to see who the participants are. Especially in Oklahoma. I'm glad the person is ok but, stabbing in the back? hmm

Reply
3
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Faces Serious Prison Time After Indictment for Selling Methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, TX – A nearly 40-year-old San Angelo woman is facing serious jail time after a grand jury indicted her for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Mar. 9, a Tom Green County Grand jury indicted Amber Dawn Banks, aka Amber Barrera, 38, of San Angelo, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.  The original arrest occurred on Jan. 12 at 11:30 p.m. Banks had city warrants and was recognized by an officer with the San Angelo Police Department near the area of Class Blvd.  The officer stopped Banks, confirmed the warrant, and placed her under arrest.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
