Everton seek PGMOL explanation after not being awarded penalty against Liverpool

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
 2 days ago

Everton will contact PGMOL to ask for a full explanation as to why they were not awarded a penalty in their Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool on Sunday .

The relegation-threatened club believe the second-half challenge when Anthony Gordon was pushed over by Joel Matip in the Liverpool box should have been looked at in more detail.

Referee Stuart Attwell, who had booked Gordon for diving in the first half, neither awarded the spot kick nor gave the winger a second yellow card.

Neither decision was overturned but Everton are more aggrieved with the VAR, Darren England, who they feel dismissed the incident too rapidly and without checking it properly. It came eight minutes before Andy Robertson opened the scoring and Liverpool went on to win 2-0.

After the match, manager Frank Lampard said he believed that Liverpool would have been awarded a spot kick in similar circumstances.

“You don’t get them here,” he said. “If that was Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty. I’m not trying to create conflict; it’s just the reality of football. It was a penalty. It was a clear foul.”

It added to Everton’s recent frustration with officiating. Referees’ chief Mike Riley apologised to Lampard when they were not given a spot kick for a handball by Rodri in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City. Once again, Everton were irritated more with the VAR, with Lampard calling Chris Kavanagh “a professional who cannot do his job right.”

They were also annoyed that midfielder Allan was sent off against Newcastle, with his yellow card upgraded to a red following a VAR review, and while they went on to win that game, their two appeals against his dismissal failed and the Brazilian had to serve a three-match suspension, meaning he sat out the defeats to West Ham and Burnley.

