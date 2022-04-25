ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

2022 SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival In Lake Charles Entertainment Lineup

By Mike Soileau
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming back to Lake Charles. The festival is back after having to take off due to COVID-19. The festival is set for Friday, June 10th, and Saturday, June 11th in Lake Charles and will take place at a new location. The festival will...

ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

