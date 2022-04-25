Nampa woman dies in crash Sunday

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills has had his case moved to federal court. Aaron Wadsworth, 34, has been charged in four separate cases in the past year in Bonneville County for charges related to drug possession and drug trafficking. He was arrested in September by Idaho State Police after a police chase. A trooper found 370 fentanyl pills in his possession, as well as small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine. ...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO