Nampa woman dies in crash Sunday

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Oregon State Police identified the four people who died when a car crashed head-on with a motorhome on Sunday along Highway 18 just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport. Initial reports state that Huy Nguyen, 46, of Vancouver, was driving west on the highway when for...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday afternoon, Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a young teen on an electric bike on 23rd and Pines. While investigating the scene, the road was closed to traffic for a short time. The teen was transported to the hospital for injuries....
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local man is dead after an industrial accident in Jerome Friday. Jerome Police Department confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident at the Old Hickory Sheds factory located at 901 South Lincoln in Jerome. Details have not been released at this time...
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A traffic stop along Interstate 5 in Linn County turned into a major drug bust for Oregon State Police. Last week, state troopers stopped a car on I-5 for a traffic violation. During that stop,they say the trooper spotted indicators of criminal activity. After searching...
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Three suspects have been arrested in St. George after Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers found two kilos of narcotics and hundreds of fentanyl pills in their possession on Sunday. 25-year-old Reinaldo Hernandez Ayala was pulled over by a UHP trooper after making an improper lane change on I-15. His identification […]
An Idaho Falls man who was arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills has had his case moved to federal court.
Aaron Wadsworth, 34, has been charged in four separate cases in the past year in Bonneville County for charges related to drug possession and drug trafficking. He was arrested in September by Idaho State Police after a police chase. A trooper found 370 fentanyl pills in his possession, as well as small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine.
...
The Boise police chief is under investigation and the city is facing a tort claim from a high-ranking officer who said his neck was broken when the chief tried to demonstrate an unconventional hold during a meeting. The tort claim, first reported by the Idaho Press, was filed April 5...
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday morning, leaving one dead. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 12:11 a.m. Sunday, near Nampa, Idaho. A 26-year-old female from Nampa was driving a 2005 Mini Cooper southbound on Prescott Lane approaching...
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Five-year-old Kai Banderas of Redmond, thrown from a car in last Friday's violent Bend Parkway crash, is back home from a Portland hospital, on the mend from serious facial injuries, while his shaken mom is very thankful and grateful that things didn't turn out far worse.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police made two arrests over the last week in connection to the growing problem of catalytic converter thefts. The thefts are leaving many victims and recycling centers with receipts of thousands of dollars to make repairs. “Just like a rough estimate, it was almost $2,000...
IDAHO FALLS — Just before 10:30 p.m. last night, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of N. Moonstone Drive.
Three individuals were home when the fire started but were able to evacuate safely without injury.
On arrival firefighters reported seeing a garage that was fully involved in fire. The flames extended from the garage into the attic space of the home. There...
Comments / 0