The countdown to opening day for Iowa's new theme park has officially reached a fevered pitch. Lost Island Themepark in Waterloo is now just weeks away from welcoming its first customers and as they get closer and closer, things are changing very rapidly. Over the weekend, Lost Island announced that more than 30,000 live plants for the theme park had arrived and were ready for planting. When you're ready for landscaping, that's definitely a good sign.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO