ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

SEE: Thieves In Fort Worth Steal More Than 1,500 Gallons Of Gas

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Friday morning in North Texas thieves in a pickup and box truck hit up a Chevron station and made off with around 1,500 gallons fuel. The value is estimated at around $5,000. The owner believe the thieves used some type of “new...

wercfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in getaway car after robbery call in Hutchins

HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
HUTCHINS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arrest Made in Murder of Woman Found Wrapped in Plastic, Dumped on Roadside

A day after confirming the murder of Duncanville resident Juanita Rodriguez, Dallas Police say they've made an arrest connected to the woman's death. On Friday morning, Dallas police said 65-year-old Clinton Jones, aka Clinton Smith, and charged him with murder. Jones is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on a bond of $1,500,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Chevron#Gas Station#The Thieves#H Express
Nationwide Report

Driver dead after a fiery 18-wheeler crash in Balch Springs (Balch Springs, TX)

Driver dead after a fiery 18-wheeler crash in Balch Springs (Balch Springs, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a fiery crash Friday morning in Balch Springs. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck wreck took place along Interstate 635 and Elam Road. The incident happened along the freeway exit in Balch Springs, southeast of Dallas [...]
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston

An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized and in custody, while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.The names of the men have not been released.Gonzalez said Almendarez had been shopping...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Dead in Fiery Chain Reaction Crash on I-635

One man is dead after a fiery chain-reaction crash on Interstate 635 near Plano Road during heavy rain Monday morning. Dallas police say a man driving a 2009 blue Honda Accord was involved in a single-car accident in the 10700 block of westbound LBJ Freeway around 1:00 a.m. The accident left the Accord disabled in the left lane.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Arrested After Fatal Fiery Weekend Crash

A Dallas man is in custody and facing a charge of accident involving death in a fatal crash that killed one unidentified person over the weekend. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 23-year-old Luis Parra after an investigation into a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning, April 23.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas BBQ chain owed employees nearly $900,000

ROANOKE, Texas — A North Texas barbecue restaurant withheld roughly $867,000 in tips and overtime pay from more than 900 employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. An investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour division determined that Roanoke, Texas-based Hard Eight BBQ failed to properly compensate its...
ROANOKE, TX
WFAA

Crowley High School track star killed in Fort Worth shooting

CROWLEY, Texas — A North Texas track star was shot and killed at a party over the weekend, police and the district confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. Rashard Guinyard, 17, was a senior at Crowley High School and planning to attend Abilene Christian University to run track. He signed his National Letter of Intent in February.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy