ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Camp, MO

Grems Achieve Some Personal Records at Cole Camp

By Townsquare Sedalia
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, the Cole Camp Bluebird Invitational track meet was held on Friday, April 22. Despite the extremely windy conditions, a few personal records were achieved by the Gremlins. Senior Bruno Saucedo placed first in the 100 m dash (10.83) and...

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams shine at region meet

The Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams brought home second and fourth-place team finishes in the region competition last week in Macon. The boys finished second in the region behind Savannah Country Day School and the girls finished fourth. Savannah Country Day dominated the speed events but the Knights placed well...
MACON, GA
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SH Golfers Take Second at Quad Match

K.C. Lutheran won a Quad match at Sedalia Country Club yesterday with a 209 team total. Sacred Heart Finished second with a 227. Concordia finished third and Tipton was in fourth. Individually, Luke Jenkins won the match with a 42 and Zander Jackson tied for third with a 50.
SEDALIA, MO
Daily Leader

BHS Track and Field runs for 5A title on Saturday

The Brookhaven High Panthers have their eyes on the prize as Saturday they’ll compete in Pearl for the MHSAA 5A State Championship in track and field. BHS heads to the meet at Pearl High with confidence after both the boys’ and girls’ teams won the 5A South State meet last weekend in Hattiesburg.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cole Camp, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Shooting Sports Team Signs Engemann

The State Fair Community College shooting sports team announced the signing of Ben Engemann, a senior at Gasconade County R-I high school in Hermann. Engemann was active in the Future Farmers of America for four years in high school. Engemann signed his letter of intent to attend SFCC in the...
HERMANN, MO
Orange Leader

Four Lady Bear booters make All-Region

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears had four players make the Class 4A All-Region Soccer Team. Annabelle Fisher, Loren Rodriguez and Matalyn Hill each made Second Team All-Region while Taylor Bull made Honorable Mention. All four were key cogs in helping the Lady Bears and Coach Lauren Martin reach the Area...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Meridian girls, Freeman boys win MUDECAS track meet

The schools of the MUDECAS Conference squared off Saturday in the group's annual track and field meet to crown conference champs for the season. Meridian won the girls title with a score of 106. BDS finished second with a 92 team score. Sterling claimed third with 91 points. On the...
MERIDIAN, ID
Laclede Record

LHS girls’ soccer team shuts out Dixon

On Monday afternoon, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team shut out the Dixon Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Monday afternoon, 8-0. Lebanon (8-8 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) recorded their eighth shutout behind stellar play from their defense and goalkeeper Sydney Wilson. “We are very proud of the way we are playing defensively,” head coach Matt Jernigan said. “Going into the year, we knew it would be a new group in the defense and were unsure how it would go. They have meshed well and are playing great. Jewell Shockley is a true leader back there, and Chloe Shearer, Destiney Stokes, and Brook Frank have really stepped up and played well. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Smith
KOLR10 News

Transfer portal shreds Missouri State hoops roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears basketball roster has taken a big hit on players entering the transfer portal or leaving the program in the last few weeks. There are only four players that remain on the roster that played in Missouri State’s NIT game at Oklahoma. Of the four, one is guard Isiaih Mosley who […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy