Columbus, OH

Ohio man grazed by bullet while sleeping in bed

By Nexstar Media Wire, Daniel Griffin
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Columbus police said a man didn’t realize he’d been grazed by a bullet during the night until he woke up Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 30-year-old man’s home, where he said he heard gunshots outside his home during the night. He said he didn’t think much of it until he woke up and realized the bullet grazed his midsection.

He also said he found the bullet beside him in bed.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at (614) 645-4141.

