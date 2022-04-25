ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google

Combined effects of handgrip strength and sensory impairment on the prevalence of cognitive impairment among older adults in Korea

By JuHee Lee
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder adults commonly experience concurrent lower handgrip strength and sensory impairment. However, previous studies have analyzed the individual effects of either handgrip strength or sensory impairment on cognitive impairment. To address this gap, this study investigated the combined effects of handgrip strength and sensory impairment on cognitive impairment among older adults....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Ageing related thyroid deficiency increases brain-targeted transport of liver-derived ApoE4-laden exosomes leading to cognitive impairment

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the prevalent cause of dementia in the ageing world population. Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) allele is the key genetic risk factor for AD, although the mechanisms linking ApoE4 with neurocognitive impairments and aberrant metabolism remains to be fully characterised. We discovered a significant increase in the ApoE4 content of serum exosomes in old healthy subjects and AD patients carrying ApoE4 allele as compared with healthy adults. Elevated exosomal ApoE4 demonstrated significant inverse correlation with serum level of thyroid hormones and cognitive function. We analysed effects of ApoE4-containing peripheral exosomes on neural cells and neurological outputs in aged or thyroidectomised young mice. Ageing-associated hypothyroidism as well as acute thyroidectomy augmented transport of liver-derived ApoE4 reach exosomes into the brain, where ApoE4 activated nucleotide-binding oligomerisation domain-like receptor family pyrin domain-containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome by increasing cholesterol level in neural cells. This, in turn, affected cognition, locomotion and mood. Our study reveals pathological potential of exosomes-mediated relocation of ApoE4 from the periphery to the brain, this process can represent potential therapeutic target.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of acute high-intensity exercise on myocardium metabolic profiles in rat and human study via metabolomics approach

Acute high-intensity exercise can affect cardiac health by altering substance metabolism. However, few metabolomics-based studies provide data on the effect of exercise along with myocardial metabolism. Our study aimed to identify metabolic signatures in rat myocardium during acute high-intensity exercise and evaluate their diagnostic potential for sports injuries. We collected rat myocardium samples and subjects' serum samples before and after acute high-intensity exercise for metabolite profiling to explore metabolic alterations of exercise response in the myocardium. Multivariate analysis revealed myocardium metabolism differed before and after acute high-intensity exercise. Furthermore, 6 target metabolic pathways and 12 potential metabolic markers for acute high-intensity exercise were identified. Our findings provided an insight that myocardium metabolism during acute high-intensity exercise had distinct disorders in complex lipids and fatty acids. Moreover, an increase of purine degradation products, as well as signs of impaired glucose metabolism, were observed. Besides, amino acids were enhanced with a certain protective effect on the myocardium. In this study, we discovered how acute high-intensity exercise affected myocardial metabolism and exercise-related heart injury risks, which can provide references for pre-competition screening, risk prevention, and disease prognosis in competitive sports and effective formulation of exercise prescriptions for different people.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Season of birth has no effect on symptoms of depression and anxiety in older adults

There remains a lack of conclusive evidence as to the merit of season of birth as a predictor of mental illness across contexts. We studied 72,370 individuals (55% women; mean age 66) from the Survey on Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe. Depressive symptoms were assessed with EURO-D scale and symptoms of anxiety with modified Beck Anxiety Inventory. Multilevel modeling was used to assess the association of season of birth as well as month of birth with symptoms of depression and anxiety, by sex and region. Adjusting for sex and age, month of birth explained only 0.01% to 0.07% of anxiety and depressive symptoms with non-significant improvement in the overall models; using season of birth instead of month of birth added 0.00% to 0.04% of explained variance. When stratified by sex and European region, age explained 0.23% to 5.19% of anxiety and depressive symptoms; the addition of month of birth or season of birth improved the models by negligible amount. Season of birth and month of birth are not reliable predictors of anxiety and depression across the life course.
MENTAL HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Impairment#Cognitive Function#Cognitive Abilities#Cognition#Cross Sectional Study#Korean
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
psychologytoday.com

The Link Between Depression, Cognitive Decline, and Diet

Some patients and their families may not be aware of the link between depression and changes in cognition. Research shows that multiple episodes of depression may increase the risk for subsequent development of dementia.  Tests are needed that specifically target changes in cognition that arise in conjunction with major depression.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy