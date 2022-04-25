ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Wells Fargo Downgrades Agilent Technologies to Equal-Weight, Lowers Price Target to $130

By vishwanath@benzinga.com
Benzinga
 2 days ago

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: General Electric, Warner Bros. Discovery, UPS, 3M and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. General Electric — Shares slid more than 11% despite the industrial company reporting top and bottom line beats for the first quarter. CEO Lawrence Culp said GE is "trending toward the low end" of its guidance due in part to inflation pressure. Additionally, pressures from supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and the spread of Covid hurt GE's revenue by six percentage points, Culp said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase. Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Agilent Technologies#Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Coca-Cola Stock Hits Record High After Topping Q1 Earnings Forecast Amid 'Dynamic and Uncertain' Global Markets

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report shares hit a record high Monday after it posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings, while confirming its full-year profit and sales forecasts, amid what the iconic drinks group called a "highly dynamic and uncertain operating environment". Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Coca-Cola

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Coca-Cola KO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $69.43 versus the current price of Coca-Cola at $65.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says Coca-Cola is a buy after company 'put on a clinic' in latest earnings report

CNBC's Jim Cramer explained why he believes Coca-Cola is an endurable, investable stock on the heels of its latest quarterly earnings report. "Coca-Cola put on a clinic, showing you how a seasoned management team can overcome just about any challenge you might throw at them. That's long-lasting strength. That's a great stock to put away," the "Mad Money" host said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock set to open at near-record high as global economies on path to COVID recovery

Coca-Cola Co. KO, -0.74% shares are set to open at a near-record level after posting first-quarter profit and revenue growth on Monday. The stock has advanced nearly 23% over the past year, closing at a record high of $66.21 on April 21. Analysts say the beverage giant is benefitting from re-openings as the pandemic shows signs of retreat. "Coca-Cola has undergone a deep positive transformation over the past few years by improving its sales portfolio, refranchising and consolidating bottling assets globally, setting up new systems and procurement in the US, shifting focus from volume to value growth, and transitioning senior management, all of which give us confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the business," wrote JPMorgan. Analysts there rate Coca-Cola stock outperform with a $73 price target. "China, however, did see an influx of new COVID-19 cases that negatively impacted demand. This could continue into next quarter," wrote John Boylan, Edward Jones senior analyst. "However, this weakness likely will be offset by strength in other areas of the world."
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Kimberly-Clark Expects Higher Sales; Walmart to Strengthen Local Business Ties

Today in retail, Kimberly-Clark predicts higher sales this year despite raising prices, while Walmart continues to strengthen its ties with local businesses. Plus, Home Depot Chief Information Officer Matt Carey shifts into the role of executive vice president of customer experience, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered resale baby gear marketplace Rebelstork expands into the U.S.
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

Private Equity Firm Blackstone Group Eyes Ubisoft Acquisition

Private equity firm Blackstone Group is now eyeing a potential acquisition of Ubisoft. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the French studio behind the Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six franchises has been looking to sell in recent months and has now attracted the attention of several private equity firms including the Blackstone Group and KKR & Co, the two largest in the world. Both firms have “preliminary takeover interest” but Ubisoft has not entered “any serious negotiations with potential acquirers” just yet.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Looking Into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's Recent Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ:REGN) short percent of float has risen 6.48% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.3% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies RTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Raytheon Technologies has an average price target of $118.4 with a high of $130.00 and a low of $106.00.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy Low on This Big Tech Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Recently, Nvidia (NVDA -1.98%) has seen a lot...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's Recent Short Interest

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (NYSE:SPCE) short percent of float has risen 3.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 53.96 million shares sold short, which is 26.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy