Cayce, SC

Officer shot, killed in South Carolina

By Sydney Broadus, Nikolette Miller, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

CAYCE, S.C. ( WSPA ) – A police officer, volunteer fire captain, and emergency medical technician was shot and killed Sunday morning in Lexington County, South Carolina.

According to the Cayce Police Department, police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance around 2:48 a.m. Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr had just begun talking to a man outside the house when someone inside opened fire, said Chief Chris Cowan of the Cayce police department at a news conference.

He said Barr was hit by one bullet.

According to a statement released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the shooter, Austin Leigh Henderson, 36, had barricaded himself inside a residence, prompting a a seven-hour standoff. Henderson later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Barr’s death is being investigating as a murder-suicide. Barr was 28 years old.

Barr became a police trainee in 2016 and a K-9 officer in October 2020, Cowan said. He was paired with a black Labrador and posed with her for his official department photo.

“He loved his dog, Molly, and he loved his job. He loved being a K-9 officer and he was good at it,” Cowan said.

Cayce is a suburb of nearly 14,000 people just west of Columbia.

“Our hearts are breaking in Cayce,” Mayor Elise Partin told reporters earlier Sunday. “Officer Drew Barr has been an important part of the Cayce family since 2016.”

The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department said Barr was also the captain of its department in Aiken County.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own,” the fire department said in a statement. “Please pray for his family.”

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Barr previously was shot and injured by a suspect in 2017 when he was a trainee. Barr and another officer were attempting to make a traffic stop when the car sped off. Officers were chasing the suspect by car, then later on foot.

When officers spotted the suspect, he started shooting. Both officers returned fire but were hit. They suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in that 2017 incident, the attorney general’s office said.

Barr and the other officer received purple hearts that year, according to the attorney general.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

