ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The New Formal Isn’t So Formal At All

By Photography by Autumn de Wilde
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These days, eveningwear is full of strong shapes, proportions thrown wonderfully out of whack, and black-tie suiting dripping with jewels. In this story: hair, Odile Gilbert; makeup,...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Ganni and Ahluwalia Celebrate Their Second Upcycled Collaboration—This Time in All Denim!

This isn’t a sustainable fashion story. Yes, today is Earth Day, but Ganni’s husband and wife duo Nicolaj and Ditte Reffstrup, and Priya Ahluwalia celebrate our blue planet 365 days a year. The second iteration of their collaboration uses all upcycled materials in denim styles—from jackets to dresses to (my favorite) a beret! Ditte and Ahluwalia met just before the lockdown and began exploring their first collaboration right away. The partnership challenged each of the brands in creative ways. It was the first womenswear project for Ahluwalia. Inspired by her own personal style, Ahluwalia fell deeply in love with the process of designing exactly what she herself wanted to wear out of the house. Although Ganni’s sustainable and upcycled garments are consistently the brand’s bestsellers (something Ditte attributes to responsible consumer demand), Ditte admittedly felt the task of working with deadstock materials to be a creative challenge—one she was up for in a heartbeat with the chance to work with Ahluwalia.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

It will be hard, at first viewing, to move past the cat hats in KNWLS fall 2022 collection—especially when Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault join a video call wearing their own cute knitted styles. The result of many years of perfecting, the hats nod to Harajuku and raver aesthetics, pulled right from the pages of Fruits magazine and the pair’s own club kid lifestyle. (Though they admit they spend a lot more time in the studio nowadays, as LVMH Prize finalists, and a lot less time going out.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Fashion Flip-Flops Are the New Birkenstocks

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s officially sandals season, but there’s another shoe set to compete with your beloved Birkenstocks: the fashion flip-flop. Essentially, it’s an elevated thong-toe sandal that isn’t flimsy or rubbery like your favorite poolside footwear. Rather, it’s sturdy enough for the commute.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Marni Kicks Off a Uniqlo Collaboration With Wonder and Purpose

Pen-and-ink drawings, pieces of tape, tiny doodles, massive watercolors, and film photography populate the pages of Marni creative director Francesco Risso’s issue of A Magazine Curated by. Even though the magazine is printed by the thousands, each one has the tactile quality of being bound together just moments before delivery—it’s both human and urgent. Marni’s fall 2022 show, held in the hinterlands of Milan, was so hand-spun it felt as though one wrong step and a frayed top would completely unspool over a grassy runway. Over in his studio in Milan, Risso works to inject every aspect of his Marni with the tenderness and soulfulness—translating that potency to a mass-produced item seems complicated at best.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Eveningwear#Holmes Production
Vogue Magazine

What Is White Tie? The Definition—And Origins—Of Society’s Most Formal Dress Code

The dress code for the 2022 Met Gala offers two style directives: the first, gilded glamour. The second, white tie. Whereas the first can be interpreted in myriad ways, the second is actually a standard of dress that began in the mid-19th century. White tie is somewhat of an anomaly today, as black tie has overwhelmingly replaced it as the elevated eveningwear of choice for weddings, galas, and soirees. But for fashion’s biggest night, the Costume Institute asks its guests to don the dress code required at only the most formal—and historic—of occasions. One of the last times white tie was seen on the steps of the Met? In 2014, for “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

You Can Copy Bella Hadid’s Literary Look for Under $35

Today, Bella Hadid strutted out wearing a low-key look: no flashes of flesh or slept-on designer digs to be found. Instead, the model opted for a pair of baggy jeans, a pair of Adidas Samba sneakers, and a large sweatshirt that was emblazoned with Strand New York City on the chest. For the uninitiated, the Strand is the iconic New York bookstore that has been in business for over 90 years. During COVID-19, the bookstore struggled, and eventually, its owner Nancy Bass Wyden took to social media to raise funds for the establishment. While Hadid is wearing a sweatshirt, there is a hoodie option available at the Strand for under $35.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Harry Styles Stuns at Coachella

There were plenty of happenings this past week that ranged from Met gala news to the royals in England to the celebration of Earth Day. As for the Met gala, the hosts for the livestream are charismatic fashion lovers: editor-in-chief of World of Interiors and Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles and actors Vanessa Hudgens and Lala Anthony. In other words, get ready to be chicly entertained.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Party Practically Doubled as a Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday in New York City with an intimate dinner downtown at Zero Bond. The weather in Manhattan was especially warm, so Hadid’s VIP guests all busted out their finest spring attire for the party. In attendance was the Hadid family—siblings Bella and Anwar, and mom Yolanda—as well as friends Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively, and Ziwe, among others. Watching them all stroll into the restaurant in their best party outfits was like a mini fashion show—each one turned out a statement look bolder than the next.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Yellow Meditation Space Becomes a Dramatic, Mid-Century-Inspired Dining Room

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing to remember about renovations, it’s this: You should use your home however it suits you best. If that means converting a dining room into a cycling studio, so be it. If you’d rather outfit your dining space for meditation, then go ahead and commit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vogue Magazine

Shop Vogue Collection’s Latest Drop at The Mark Hotel

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s a lot going on on the Upper East Side this week. At The Met Museum, teams are working hard to organize the Costume Institute’s exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” and at the Mark Hotel, attendees of the Met gala are checking in their suites, putting final touches on their red carpet looks. And then there is the Vogue Collection pop-up shop, open for just two days only.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Stella Jean’s Newest Collaboration Opens Her Up to a Whole New Audience

Stella Jean has plenty on her plate. At the end of our interview, she casually mentions that she’s heading on a trip as a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, though she can’t disclose the location. It’s not her first trip with the United Nations—she’s traveled to Uzbekistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, and other countries to meet female artisans. Her fall 2021 collection featured embroidery work by Kyrgyz women, whom she met through a U.N. initiative. “It’s about working with them, living with them, and letting them decide what they want to give you,” she explains.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

I Always Get Complimented on This Unexpected Spring Nail Color

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s true: No spring nail color is more classic than baby pink. But this season, I’ve been reaching for a different, more unexpected pastel: a bright turquoise that comes by way of Gucci Beauty’s Vernis À Ongles nail polish in Dorothy Turquoise. This cult shade first caught my attention at the 2019 Met Gala, where on the arm of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles wore a Gothic manicure punctuated by a few tactful turquoise accent nails. I was immediately drawn to the dose of cool contrast it supplied against his billowy black blouse and stacks of metallic rings. An aspirational color story! So, inspired by the fresh life of spring and craving a change, I finally reached for my sculptural, pear-shaped bottle of polish. I traded in my bare, buff nails for a blunt monochrome manicure in the rich sea-green shade–and have been relishing the results ever since.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Dua Lipa, and More

Well, Coachella happened—and is happening again. There are looks upon looks but one of the standout outfits came from Hailey Bieber, who was styled by Dani Michelle. (Megawatt stylist to the stars, Michelle’s clients include Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.) For Bieber’s outing to the festival in Indio, Michelle put her in a remixed Y2K club get-up that included massive low-rise pants by Jaded London, a cropped Aerosmith band T-shirt from Tropic of Thunder, a yesteryear leather jacket from Worn Vintage, and hulking Balenciaga sneakers. A stellar break from the standard Coachella boho ensemble, indeed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Every Wardrobe Should Have a Slip Dress—Shop the Best Styles Here

When hunting for the best slip dresses, there is a handful of details to factor in. Not every slip dress is made equal, after all. In addition to the basic silhouette—a lustrous midi length, V-necked, thin-strapped dress—the staple can also feature cowl necks and bias cuts, mini to maxi lengths, and lace trim. Color-wise, the offerings run the gamut from traditional neutral silk satins to more vibrant hues.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

The Search for the Perfect Pleated Trouser Is Over

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether on trend or not, I’ve always been a trouser girl. I would be semi-ashamed to admit the number I’ve added to my collection over the years, and one of my favorite silhouettes is the pleated pant. There’s nothing better than a perfectly relaxed, straight-leg fit, with a touch of menswear-inspired tailoring. The style has become my go-to pair. It doesn’t hurt that a fit like this is as comfortable to me as a pair of sweats—plus, the style offers a bit of versatility. A pleated pair looks good with loafers, sneakers, and sandals and can be worn casually or dressed up. All in all surprisingly easy to wear and super chic—which is why I’ve acquired a handful of pairs to suit every season. From heavy black wool pairs for wintertime to khaki linen styles for hot summer days, they’ve become synonymous with my style.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Met Gala Press Preview Sweepstake

The Met Gala––fashion’s biggest night out––returns on May 2, marking the launch of the Costume Institute’s In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibition, the second in a two-part exploration of fashion in the United States. The exhibition officially opens to the public on May...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

27 Raffia Shoes to Sport All Summer Long

As the weather starts to turn, the hunt for the perfect accessories for summer is on. What’s first on our list? A raffia shoe. Yes raffia, the versatile straw-like natural fiber that traditionally is derived from dried palm leaves and woven to create everyday items from homegoods to accessories. You might typically associate this fiber with your favorite basket bag or best summer sun hat, but this season the raffia trend gets a major reboot in the form of standout footwear.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Is Bringing Back This $10 Y2K Headband

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Is this the season of the Y2K hair accessory? From kitschy butterfly clips, scrunchies, and chunky headbands, we’re seeing the return of all the best noughties-esque accessories. This time, Bella Hadid was spotted sporting a statement headband many of us left in the early aughts—reconfirming that nostalgic trends won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy