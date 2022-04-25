ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Shriners Circus And Aleppo Clowns Return To Wilmington After 2-Year Hiatus

By Levan Reid
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3EYe_0fJJUXcB00

WILMINGTON (CBS) – After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Shriners Circus was back up and running over the weekend and the Aleppo Clowns continued their solid work at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington.

“We are really charity clowns and… all the money that we (raise) goes towards the sneaker fund which is for burns research,” Joko, the Boss Clown, told WBZ-TV. “Having fun with a purpose is what we like to say and the purpose is to support the kids and support the hospitals.”

For some, the Shriners are very personal.

“Back in 1992, my youngest daughter got burned by a cup of coffee. She went in to Shriners after many visits to her local doctor,” Sparkle, an Aleppo Clown, told WBZ.

Now there’s a lot of joking around with this group and their fun is contagious. But ultimately the first goal is healing.

“For what the Shriners do for the kids, whether it’s the burn hospital here in Boston or the orthopedics hospital that we have in Springfield and other parts of the country, it’s just tremendous,” said Aleppo Clown Zeke.

“Our main objective is taking care of the children and making them laugh,” said Sparkle. “Through all that everyone has gone through, this is a good time to come to the circus.”

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
WSBS

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, MA
Entertainment
Wilmington, MA
Society
City
Wilmington, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston 25 News WFXT

Duxbury police searching for missing teen

DUXBURY, Mass. — Duxbury Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police say Rebekah Webb left on foot with a backpack from Pettibush Lane around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “Outer Banks” written on the front...
DUXBURY, MA
FUN 107

PAW Patrol Experience Extends Its Stay at Burlington Mall

If you have had a child in the last decade, then you presumably know more than you would like about the PAW Patrol. These energetic rescue pups have been among the biggest things for toddlers for years and now their Adventure Bay world has been brought to life inside the CAMP store at Burlington Mall.
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circus Clown#Clowns#The Shriners Circus#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

Brockton Fairgrounds Owner Says Chances ‘Slim’ Historic Fair Will Return

BROCKTON (CBS) — One of the country’s oldest fairs may be gone for good. Chris Carey, the organizer of the Brockton Fair, says there is a good chance it will not come back. The Brockton Fair has been closed for the last two years because of the pandemic, and just this week, they announced it would be canceled again this year. The Fair had been a city staple since 1874. Carey, who owns the Fairgrounds, says there is only a “slim” chance it would be back in 2023. And Carney says the heyday of the Brockton Fair has passed. “I saw some decline at the end of it, and then COVID hit. And I thought it might be difficult to bring it back to what it was. I remember the 80s. They were great, and then the 90s were good too. After that, it took a little decline of attendance. People found other things to do. They went away. They had different interests.” As for the property itself, he says he would work with the city of Brockton to find a way to redevelop it that benefits the community.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mattapan Fire Leaves 2 Adults, 2 Children Hospitalized

BOSTON (CBS) – Four people, including two children, were hospitalized with smoke inhalation following a fire Sunday morning in Mattapan. It happened around 10:45 a.m. on Deering Road. Heavy fire engulfed the rear porches and attic. The bulk of the fire was knocked down within about an hour. Restoration crews stayed at the house throughout the day to board it up. The current condition of the victims is unknown at this time. Companies working at a 2 1/2 story building on Deering Road Mattapan. Heavy fire on the rear porches and in the attic. pic.twitter.com/ww639QKx9F — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2022 Boston firefighters said seven adults and 10 children were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them. Neighbors like Tehija Kerr said they were saddened by the news. “Everybody around this block knows kids, they usually play right here. I hurt right now,” she said. “I wish for a speedy recovery for those at the hospital. I will keep prayers up for those friends and family.” It’s unclear what started the fire.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Victim dead after daytime shooting near two Boston schools

BOSTON — A person was killed in a shooting just before noon Wednesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened on Wabeno Street, off Wyoming Street in Boston. According to Boston police, around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area. When...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police: Teens Involved In Roxbury Attack Tied To Downtown Crossing Violence

BOSTON (CBS) — Police said some of the youths involved in a Downtown Crossing attack last week were arrested at a Roxbury McDonald’s where they were causing trouble early Sunday morning. One 11-year-old girl and two 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were arrested. Officers first responded to the McDonald’s on Warren Street around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. An employee reported the three kids were throwing rocks and water bottles at employees and customers through the drive-through window. The employee began to throw things back at them in an attempt to get them to stop, police said. As things escalated, the police were...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
WCVB

Brockton Fair, Massachusetts staple since 1874, 'probably done for good'

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts fair that has been canceled for the past three years appears to be done for good. Every summer for nearly 150 years, the Brockton Fair was held over a two-week period in the fairgrounds on the city's west side, giving people from across the South Shore the chance to play games, enjoy rides, eat a variety of foods, visit animal exhibits and watch the demolition derby.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

9-Year-Old Boy Receives Custom Prosthetic Running Blade At Cambridge Road Race

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A nine-year-old Merrimack, New Hampshire boy got the chance to try something new this weekend. Aiden Collyar lost his leg to cancer a year ago. On Sunday, he was a special guest at the Bionic 5K in Cambridge on Sunday. The race raises money for the Bionic Project, which is a nonprofit that promotes active lifestyles to overcome physical challenges. This year, that group gave $10,000 to the Born To Run Foundation, which gifts prosthetics to young amputees. That money funded a custom running blade for Aiden. “It feels pretty good to have a running blade,” said Aiden. ” I’m...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCBD Count on 2

Johns Island Family Fest made its debut Saturday

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The inaugural Johns Island Family Fest shared inflatables, food trucks, and games with the community to benefit a family in need. The event, hosted by Everland Inflatables and Island Farmers Market, expected 500 to 2,000 people to join them for games, prizes, and family fun on Saturday. Joel Campos with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Boston

Man Killed In Roxbury Shooting Close To Trotter Elementary School

ROXBURY (CBS) — A man was killed in a shooting in Roxbury Wednesday morning that took place near Trotter Elementary School. Boston Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to Wabeno and Wyoming streets, where they found a man, believed to be in his mid-50s, with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police tape blocked off the road after the shooting, and Trotter Elementary was briefly put on lockdown. “The Trotter School was put on safe mode during this. We’ve cleared the area, and there is no threat to the school. But out of an abundance of caution, the school...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The Best 44 Live Cams From Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts

Thanks to the great people at Boston and Maine Live, we found the ultimate collection of New England Live Cams. Just watch some of these videos up on your TV or laptop and experience New England Zen as you never have before. From downtown busy Boston to wicked isolated parts of Maine, you can take real-time trips all over New England. We kicked in some cool ones from Vermont too. Check out the following 44 Live Cams and make sure to scroll to the bottom for a very special surprise Live Cam!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KISS 106

Concerts in the Plaza Back Next Month in The District

That fun and relaxing late-spring, lunch-time tradition is back. The District announced the line-up and schedule for their Concerts in the Plaza. Every Friday from May 6 to May 27 from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm will feature a different local act. These concerts are free to attend, a lawn chair or blanket and bring your lunch to the First Mid Illinois Bank Plaza between 6th and 7th Streets on Maine. No worries if you forget your lunch, there will be a food truck on-site at every concert for you to buy something to eat.
MUSIC
MassLive.com

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler dines at another Massachusetts restaurant this week, poses for photos with staff and patrons at ALBA on 53 steakhouse in Hanover

Frontman Steven Tyler of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith stopped by another Massachusetts restaurant this week and again took some time to pose for photos with patrons and staff. Tyler had stopped by and snapped some photos at The Barking Crab seafood restaurant in Boston last weekend. On Wednesday evening,...
HANOVER, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy