Unity the key message in Governor Tim Walz's fourth State of the State

In his fourth State of the State, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called on the divided Minnesota legislature to unify as they head into the final weeks of the regular session.

Walz, who delivered his final address of his first term, did so from the Minnesota House chamber for just the second time after having broadcast the speech remotely for the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The last two years have been incredibly challenging, but the people of Minnesota and these two legislative bodies figured out a way in the most challenging circumstance the state has ever faced, figured out how to get good things done for Minnesota, together," Walz said. "It wasn't done individually."

Walz touched on a number of key issues lawmakers have yet to make decisions on with just one month remaining in the regular session. He urged the DFL and Republicans to come together around taxes, frontline worker pay, public safety, and the state's looming $9.3 billion surplus.

“We may not agree on everything. And if we’re being totally honest, some of us won’t agree on anything,” Walz said. “That is the reality. That is a democracy. That’s the way some of this is, but we owe it to the people of Minnesota to try and find common ground.”

Facing a historic surplus, Walz again urged lawmakers to direct the money back to Minnesotans. The Governor has continued to push for "Walz Check" or one-time direct payments of $500 for single tax filers and $1,000 for married couples.

"We can cut taxes for folks in the middle class and folks trying to get into the middle class at the same time," added Walz. "We can cut taxes for the middle class, without cutting taxes for massive corporations and the wealthiest people in Minnesota. They don't need a tax cut."

The legislative session ends May 23.