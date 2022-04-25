ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

VIPD Reminds Community Animal Cruelty and Neglect Are Crimes

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 3 days ago

The VI Police Department (VIPD) takes animal neglect and abuse very seriously. They are criminal offenses and are treated with utmost importance by the police. This applies to all...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Horse#Birds#Dog#Vipd Reminds#The Vi Police Department
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

Knowing the signs and prevention of heartworm disease

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —  According to the American Heartworm Society, there are more than a million pets throughout the U.S. with heartworm disease. Elizabeth Gomez who works with Best Friends Animals Society said although the disease is common some people may not know about it. Heartworm disease affects both cats and dogs through the spread […]
HARLINGEN, TX
One Green Planet

Petition: Raise Public Awareness To Teach People How to Properly Care for Their Horses and Ponies

Authorities in the UK recently discovered multiple ponies who were trapped in a horrible situation that was so bad that rescuers had to break down walls and wade through feces to free the poor animals. For years, a couple had imprisoned nine animals in stables with ceilings so low, that the ponies could not stand up, and were forced to simply lay in their filth and feces. The horses did not have enough space to run free as they wish and were not given the care they deserve.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cats and Children: The Pros and Cons

Penny lives in Colorado with her family and has had a fascination with animals all of her life—feathered, furry, scaled and even slimy. Cats and kittens are a popular request from children, second only to puppies. I find cats to be suitable pets for all ages, with proper supervision. With kittens, just as with puppies, I recommend waiting until the child is over the toddler stage. Most adult cats can identify a rambunctious youngster regardless of species, and a healthy adult cat has the agility and skills to get out of the reach of such youngsters quickly.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy