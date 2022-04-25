VIPD Reminds Community Animal Cruelty and Neglect Are Crimes

Authorities in the UK recently discovered multiple ponies who were trapped in a horrible situation that was so bad that rescuers had to break down walls and wade through feces to free the poor animals. For years, a couple had imprisoned nine animals in stables with ceilings so low, that the ponies could not stand up, and were forced to simply lay in their filth and feces. The horses did not have enough space to run free as they wish and were not given the care they deserve.

