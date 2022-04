When John Daniels, an African-American business and legal expert, would attend conferences for the directors of health boards, he’d often be the only Black participant, even though he knew there were others in the field—and that they were uniquely positioned to tackle health disparities in minority communities. So, as he told Becker’s Hospital Review, he decided to launch the Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA), a coalition dedicated to changing the industry from within.

