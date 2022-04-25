ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Can smart cameras make return to office efforts less awkward?

By Bob O'Donnell
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

It was supposed to be better than this.

The long-awaited return to office was expected to lead to a rush of excitement as employees reconnected with colleagues, met numerous not-so-new hires in person for the first time, and generally got back to the business of interacting with co-workers in real life.

The reality, however, has been different for many workers. Ironically, it’s been more of the same experience that they’ve had while working from home for two-plus years: sitting on their computers doing Zoom, Teams, and Webex calls, often by themselves.

So, what happened?

Part of the issue, clearly, is that ingrained habits have been formed during the pandemic, and it’s a bit harder to break out of them than many initially thought it would be. The bigger issue, however, is that companies aren’t really prepared to handle the realities of hybrid work.

As I discussed more than nine months ago,  it’s a bigger problem than many first imagined.

Return to work: Why returning to office will be 10 times harder than the transition to working from home

More consumer choices: New home broadband internet options extend reach

Some of it has to do with the fact that partial returns to the office can create more scheduling problems than usual, because it may not be abundantly clear which people are in on a given day (and, if there’s hot desking involved, where they might be sitting). Tools like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365/Office 365 are being updated to address these realities, but not all companies have deployed the latest editions.

Another big problem is that most companies still don’t have enough meeting rooms to encourage more interactions, and the ones they do have likely haven't been updated with recent videoconferencing hardware. That makes setting up and running a meeting with even just one participant harder to do in the office than it is at home, which leads to, well, recreating the home experience at the office.

Plus, even if you can get everyone connected, you’re likely to run into the awkward scenario of having multiple people in a room and multiple remote participants on the same call.

While that might sound OK in theory, the reality of that type of meeting for most is generally pretty terrible. In fact, it’s so bad, there are some people who’ve started to claim that hybrid work is a pipe dream that will never really work if your job requires regular interactions with a number of people.

The issue ultimately boils down to figuring out how camera technologies and videoconferencing platforms can accurately capture and recreate (or even improve) the one-in-a-box experience that most of us became quite accustomed to during the pandemic.

Thankfully, progress is being made on this front – though there’s still a lot of work to go.

Remote workers need video solutions

The key will be what a few companies have started to call smart cameras. These are video cameras that have intelligence built into them and automatically adjust how they focus and on whom based on the environment. Traditional videoconferencing companies like Poly, which HP recently announced it intends to purchase, have offered products with some of these capabilities (such as the Poly Studio P and X lines) for well over a year now.

In addition, both Apple and Microsoft have started talking about the concept of smart cameras embedded in monitors and videoconferencing hardware.

In Apple’s case, the company highlighted some of the smart camera capabilities in its new Studio Display monitor. This high-end display includes the equivalent horsepower of an iPhone 11 to power features such as the ability to follow an individual around the room.

Microsoft made a splash a few weeks back with the debut of its Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera, which adds new capabilities to its 55-inch and 80-inch smart conference room devices. Specifically, the new camera offers a number of capabilities to automatically shift the focus and reframe the image depending on who in the room is speaking and/or moving. (This new camera will also replace the original video camera that shipped with Surface Hubs and will eventually become the standard option on Surface Hub 2s). As with the Poly and Apple products, Microsoft is using AI to do the real-time video adjustments.

More than meetings: 5 ways to use your webcam other than Zoom meetings

What’s interesting about these capabilities is that they imbue something akin to a director’s style to each camera. In other words, the manner with which the smart cameras on these different devices zoom, cut, and perform other motions creates an interesting pattern that, once you recognize it, is a unique characteristic of the device. As companies further develop the algorithms behind these “styles,” they will undoubtedly change and improve in an effort to be more effective at overcoming the challenges of mixing remote and local meeting participants. Ultimately, though, they are a very interesting example of a software-based differentiator for camera hardware.

Zoom video conference upgrade in early stages

As important as these developments in smart cameras may be, however, what no one has yet to crack is the ability to create multiple individual images of each person in the room from a single camera feed. Companies like Zoom and Cisco (who makes Webex) have demonstrated some early prototypes of this critical capability, but no one has yet to deliver a shipping version.

This is absolutely essential, because while improving the static image coming from a single camera in a conference room can help to some degree, what’s really needed is multi-lens cameras and additional software refinements that can generate multiple high-quality video streams of individual meeting participants. Based on conversations with a number of vendors, important progress is being made here, but it will likely still be a while before we see commercial products.

In the meantime, here’s hoping that industry standards can be developed that would allow multiple low-cost cameras placed in a room to function together as a system and generate the kinds of individual video streams we’ve all gotten used to. Similarly, as we’ve started to see with the collaborations between Webex and Google’s Meet platform, it would be great to see more interoperability efforts across the various videoconferencing/collaboration tools, particularly with regard to the sharing of these multiple video streams.

Achieving high-quality hybrid work methods that can truly incorporate the best of remote and in-person employees is a very challenging task. Given the likelihood of hybrid work environments existing for many years to come, however, it’s going to be incredibly important to make the effort.

Smart cameras won’t be able to solve all the challenges, but they certainly look to be an important first step in the right direction.

USA TODAY columnist Bob O'Donnell is the president and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, a market research and consulting firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. His clients are major technology firms including Amazon, Microsoft, HP, Dell, Samsung and Intel. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can smart cameras make return to office efforts less awkward?

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Arm looks to modernize IoT development with "virtual hardware"

Editor's take: One of the biggest challenges that the IoT market has faced in reaching the often-touted potential of billions and billions of connected devices is that there is a limited number of people who know how to create software for microcontrollers and other types of Arm processors. In most industries, the idea of moving something into the cloud is now old news. Ironically, when it comes to writing and testing software for specialized chip designs, it turns out the concept of using the cloud is less common than many realize.
SOFTWARE
itechpost.com

IoT Explained: Definition and Examples of IoT Devices that You May Own

IoT is an acronym for (the) Internet of Things, and it describes devices that connect to the internet to send and receive information. These devices are embedded with technology that includes software and sensors that allow them to communicate with other IoT devices. IoT is similar to artificial intelligence (AI)...
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Camera#Video Cameras#Video Conference#Iphone 11#Microsoft Teams#Webex#Google Workspace
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phone Arena

T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers

Cyber-crime gang Lapsus$ which had successfully hacked NVIDIA, Samsung, and Microsoft, was able to get into T-Mobile's systems multiple times in March, per Krebs on Security. LAPSUS$ was run by a bunch of teenagers apparently and its most active members are now behind the bars. Krebs on Security obtained a week's worth of private chats between key LAPSUS$ members, which gives a glimpse into their modus operandi.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Amazon has a cunning plan to snatch up even more of the ecommerce market

Amazon has announced it will invest $1 billion in companies across the fulfilment, logistics and supply chain sectors in an effort to capitalize on emerging technologies. "We see an opportunity to look beyond our own experience and empower companies that are developing emerging technologies in customer fulfilment operations, logistics, and the supply chain,” said the ecommerce giant.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

AWS now offers a ‘quantum-powered’ random number generation service

Random numbers are in demand for a wide variety of use cases, from computer encryption to lotteries and gambling, as well as for scientific research. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace now offers a quantum computing-based random number generation service, developed by the Australian National University’s Quantum Numbers project (AQN).
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Doppler lands $20M to help companies manage their app secrets

Managing secrets tends to be a tedious and high-cost endeavor, however, with DevOps and IT workers responding to the 1Password survey saying that they spend an average of 25 minutes each day managing secrets at an annual payroll expense of roughly $8.5 billion. The search for solutions to the challenge has given rise to startups like Doppler, which offers a service that developers can use to manage and secure secrets — specifically app secrets — “at scale” in enterprise environments. Doppler today announced that it raised $20 million in Series A financing to further develop its secret-syncing capabilities.
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Nordstrom’s Logistics Partner Grows Port-Adjacent Presence

Click here to read the full article. Taylored aims to “bring down our customers’ logistics costs and shorten their delivery times in this rapidly changing retail environment.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReport Has Shopify Eyeing Fulfillment Provider DeliverrWhy Retail Expert Revised That 80,000-Store-Closure OutlookFashion Nova Banished Bad Reviews, Class-Action Lawsuit ClaimsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Virtual Production Firm The Other End Inks Deal With PhaseSpace for Motion Tracking System

Studio operator The Other End has upped the ante in Canada’s fast-growing virtual production stages market by inking a deal with California-based PhaseSpace and its real-time motion capture system to become its exclusive Canadian partner. The Toronto-based company will install PhaseSpace’s Impulse X2E tracking system to offer producers and creators access to faster and more flexible real-time motion capture of an actor’s or object’s movement on a virtual production stage to save on costs and increase creative control, Amir Endalah, founder and CEO of The Other End, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterNAB Show Opens With Projected 55,000 Attendees;...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The tech industry’s big opportunity—and responsibility

Growing up, I spent a lot of time in the school computer lab, and one of the first computer games I played was Lemonade Stand—a floppy disk simulation of running a lemonade stand. The goal, of course, is to build a profitable business. You can optimize pricing, run local...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Ethereum Whale Buys 2 Trillion Shiba Inu For $48M

An Ethereum ETH/USD whale was seen snapping up $48 million worth of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens. What Happened: According to a transaction alert from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats, the whale bought 2 trillion SHIB tokens worth $48.4 million on Tuesday. Blockchain data tracker Etherscan has identified and labeled the...
PETS
Nature.com

Virtual communication curbs creative idea generation

COVID-19 accelerated a decade-long shift to remote work by normalizing working from home on a large scale. Indeed, 75% of US employees in a 2021 survey reported a personal preference for working remotely at least one day per week1, and studies estimate that 20% of US workdays will take place at home after the pandemic ends2. Here we examine how this shift away from in-person interaction affects innovation, which relies on collaborative idea generation as the foundation of commercial and scientific progress3. In a laboratory study and a field experiment across five countries (in Europe, the Middle East and South Asia), we show that videoconferencing inhibits the production of creative ideas. By contrast, when it comes to selecting which idea to pursue, we find no evidence that videoconferencing groups are less effective (and preliminary evidence that they may be more effective) than in-person groups. Departing from previous theories that focus on how oral and written technologies limit the synchronicity and extent of information exchanged4,5,6, we find that our effects are driven by differences in the physical nature of videoconferencing and in-person interactions. Specifically, using eye-gazeÂ and recall measures, as well as latent semantic analysis, we demonstrate that videoconferencing hampers idea generation because it focuses communicators on a screen, which prompts a narrower cognitive focus. Our results suggest that virtual interaction comes with a cognitive cost for creative idea generation.
INTERNET
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

453K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy