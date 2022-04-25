ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My 25-year-old husband wants me to stay home and 'cocoon.' Is this normal?

By Morgan Absher, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
A woman cleaning her oven Reviewed.com

Question: " My husband is basically asking me to sit on my butt all day while he's working his off.

We're both 25 years old and I currently have an income coming in (along with benefits through my company) but my husband has some very strong views on marriage roles and has told me his goal in life is to provide a stable home for me and for our future children so we can have anything and everything we need. He says that besides the house just being "tidy" and the care I put into his meals, all he wants is for me to spend the day practicing self care and “cocooning." All while he is juggling working, completing his next step in his degree and also balancing our relationship.

We’ve never even had a fight, but I am struggling with my mental health. I feel guilty thinking that he's putting in 80 hours a week while I am cleaning our apartment for 40 minutes a day. He has also said when I am pregnant he wants a very active role in our child's life on top of all he's taking on. For whatever reason, spending his money and sitting at home while he works isn't sitting right with me – even if one day I'll also be the mother to his children. He said I need to chill out and accept life is finally giving me a break because I deserve it.

Is it normal to feel so uncomfortable about something that seems to come from a place of love?"

Answer: "There’s a lot to unpack here, but I think the main question is, What do you really want? Are you OK being a stay-at-home wife, or would you prefer to have your own job even if it is part time? I know if someone told me they have 'strong views on marriage roles’ I would think I was teleported back to 1950. And that’s not to say being a stay-at-home mom or home-maker isn’t challenging or rewarding because it is a full time job and then some. We all have our own preferences but yours are important to remember here. That being said, you don’t have kids quite yet and he’s already telling you to "cocoon," so I do wonder if there’s some deeper issues here.

I need advice: Am I wrong for telling my boyfriend he should watch what he eats?

Our pasts really shape us, and I wonder if your partner went through something as a child or adolescent that made him want to have this breadwinner role. It sounds like he’s putting a lot of pressure on himself, and my fear is that he’s going to burn himself out. Working 80 hours a week while juggling school and everything else sounds a little unhealthy and unrealistic. My other concern here is ensuring you’re not being secluded from family, friends and the outside world. I know you mention your relationship is great and you don’t fight, but sometimes seclusion or restriction like this can be a tactic of control. I know you mention you're receiving benefits from your current company, but if you were to go back to work after having kids, for example, would that upset him? This is definitely something that requires further conversation between you two.

My partner is getting very close with his flirty coworker. Can I demand he quit his job?

It sounds like you are uncomfortable with the current arrangement, and that's a valid feeling. I know I would feel vulnerable not having my own source of income, and it can be risky to depend solely on someone else. I would sit down and have a heart-to-heart with him about his views, where they could be coming from and what you want for yourself.

At the end of the day, you have the right to do what you want with your life, regardless of his views on marriage roles. There’s two people in this relationship, and both should be able to choose jobs, volunteer work or hobbies as they see fit. This conversation may also lead to a solution where he ends up balancing his own needs and self-care better, which may be good because things sound a little unsustainable, especially when kids come into the picture. This could be the perfect time to establish boundaries and expectations for what you want now and going forward. I'd imagine all the what-ifs: What does life look like if I work part-time? What does life look like when kids go to school full-time? Really try to talk through these scenarios together. You may not align or see eye-to-eye on everything, but marriage is about compromise and ensuring both partners are happy and fulfilled.

Hope this helps and wishing you the best,

Morgan

Morgan Absher is an occupational therapist in Los Angeles who hosts the podcast, "Two Hot Takes" where she and her co-hosts dish out advice. She writes a weekly column, sharing her advice with USA TODAY's readers. Find her on TikTok @twohottakes and YouTube here . You can reach her by email at Mabsher@gannett.com or you can click here to share your story with her.

'Who in their right mind thinks this is OK?' My friends invited my ex on our girls trip

When do I end it? My boyfriend hasn't taken me on a date in 4 years and refuses to be intimate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: My 25-year-old husband wants me to stay home and 'cocoon.' Is this normal?

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocooning#Morgan Morgan
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to let husband sleep on his night off from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Faced with spending the afternoon with her husband asleep in the next room, my grandmother tasked her four small children with disturbing his slumber.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
Gillian Sisley

Son Refuses to Let Mother Attend Wedding

Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?. Weddings are a time for celebration and joy. Engaged couples plan weddings so that they can gather all of their loved ones and friends together to witness their union and commitment to one another. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US, weddings are no small matter.
Countrymom

My ex’s cousin’s husband left her, or so we all thought

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were told to me firsthand; used with permission. My ex-husband’s family holds many family secrets. One of the more alarming ones was about a cousin whose husband left her, or so we were told. One afternoon the cousin called another family member to tell them that her husband had left her.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

453K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy