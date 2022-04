The Dallas Stars outlasted the Vegas Golden Knights for a huge 3-2 shootout victory on Tuesday night in Dallas. There are certain regular-season games that feel more like the playoffs. Tuesday reached a whole new level of that. Going into the matchup, the Stars had the ability to clinch a playoff spot with a regulation win while Vegas desperately needed two points to keep their playoff hopes alive. On top of that, the game had implications for multiple other teams around the league and much of the NHL fan base was rooting for Vegas to miss the playoffs after making it in their first four seasons. Inside the American Airlines Center, you could cut the tension with a knife.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO