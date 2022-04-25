First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/25 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s.

CBS2

Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.