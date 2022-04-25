ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/25 Monday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

First Alert Weather: Cool, cloudy week 02:32

Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight.

As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s.

Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.

