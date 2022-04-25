ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A dry start to the week

By Miller Robson
 2 days ago
We begin the week with dry conditions as high pressure builds over the region.

It will continue to warm up. Looking at highs in the 50s and 60s today (a bit cooler to the east due to the snow cover) then 60s and perhaps some 70s tomorrow.

We'll start to see an unsettled pattern by the middle of the week as a front crosses the area. This could bring some rain on Wednesday and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm.

A stronger system aims to approach the area Thursday bringing a better chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. It appears this system will push out rather quickly allowing high pressure to move in behind it and make for a mostly dry weekend. This could change as models are hinting at another disturbance, but there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment. We’ll have a better handle on it as we get closer to the weekend. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday then 40s and 50s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will bounce around in the 30s and 40s through Friday night then 20 and 30s across the weekend.

Q2 News

Q2 News

