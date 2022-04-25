ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efforts to vaccinate children 5 and under

By Victoria Balderrama
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration could authorize vaccines for children 5 and under as early as June.

Right now, young kids are the only group in the United States ineligible to receive a COVID vaccine. Efforts to vaccinate them have been met with delays.

Pfizer said the shots could be ready by June, if the FDA gives its authorization.

Last year, Pfizer had a vaccine for younger children, but officials said they weren't happy with the result from two-doses and started testing a third dose. However, the FDA wanted to begin the process for emergency use authorization, so the request was submitted for the two doses.

Local pediatrician, Dr. Eric Baggerman said it’s important to keep this population in high priority.

"There are some certain populations of children that it becomes more of a severe illness and there's deaths around COVID as well. I’ve had numerous children 5 and under come in with COVID and we've treated them a symptomatically," he said.

According to NBC News, there are an estimated 19.5 million children under age 5 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Baggerman said the vaccine hasn't been available because of a lack of studies.

“You have to get these studies done. You have to have enough children you gave it too for safety and effectiveness before you can recommend it to a larger group," he said.

In February, the FDA said it wants more data from the third vaccine trial as it moves forward with emergency use authorization.

