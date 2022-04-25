ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

The Planner: Your weekly calendar of business events

By Cindy Kent, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Stay connected to professionals, industry leaders and the business community through online and in-person networking, workshops, conferences and more, in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Inquire ahead of in-person, on-site events, as some organizations and hosts continue to require physical distancing and vaccine protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 25

Redi to Lead Conference , though April 26, online, presented by the Urban League of Broward County, on the topic of solutions for advancing equity in business. bit.ly/3xb7xn2

Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Incubate Program Pitch Night, 4-7 p.m. April 25. Alan B. Lvean | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center) to host Pitch Night event for their “Incubate” Program Cohort #3 on April 25 at 4 p.m. Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. eventbrite.com/e/levan-center-incubate-program-pitch-night-tickets-304161002747 . Free.

Funding Arts Broward’s (FAB) “Black & White: A Night At The Museum,” 6-8 p.m. NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-353-7673. facebook.com/events/283690450625561 . $75.

April 26

How To Recruit, Inspire and Lead Generationally Diverse Teams, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 26. This master leadership presentation of the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship. Fort Lauderdale Marriot North, 6650 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-546-2735. bit.ly/3L8a7ht

Writing Resumes, Cover Letters & More, 10 a.m.-noon, Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Registration required. wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760. Free.

Live After Five Networ k, 5:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort, Cafe Med, 2096 NE Second St., Deerfield Beach. bit.ly/3LL1xVT

April 27

Marine Refit Expo, through April 28, Pompano Civic Center, Pompano Beach. Open to trade only: products, equipment, services and refit upgrades for the boating and superyacht market. MarineSuppliersExpo.com 754-246-0546.

Business networking , 2:30-4:30 p.m., hosted by the Florida Women’s Business Center, featuring resources, connections and more. Delray Beach Market, 33 SE Third Ave., Delray Beach. For exhibitor opportunities, call 561-265-3790, ext. 111. bit.ly/3JGYwVa

Dinner at the Square: Competition Is Good for Customers, but Would it Benefit Schools?, 6-8:30 p.m. April 27. Presented by Broward College. Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park. 786-290-7095. bit.ly/3OssTlS. $35-$113.

Business Before Hours: Valor and Community Service Awards, 7-9 a.m. Recognizing first responders, presented by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce. Palm Beach Gardens Marriott, 4000 RCA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens. 561-746-7111. bit.ly/3K2bIFa . $45-$55.

April 28

The Kip Hunter Marketing “Making REAL Connections” Breakfast , 7:30 a.m., presented by Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, at Global Grille at the First Baptist Church, 301 E. Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. 211-broward.org . $55.

Quickbooks Master Course , eight-week session, presented by the Florida Women’s Business Center via Zoom. bit.ly/3vkZb9A

Mindset Shift — Making Yourself More Employable, 10 a.m.-noon, Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or 561-868-7760.

Arts Mean Business Series With Wynwood Walls Artis t, 5:30-7 p.m., Speaker Series with a live presentation, meet & greet and cocktail hour with artist Peter Tunney. BBX Capital, 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Suite 1900, Fort Lauderdale. 954-940-5344. bfabroward.org/the-arts-means-business-speaker-series-peter-tunney/ . Free.

Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run, 6:45-9:45 p.m. April 28. Now in its 37th year, “Miami’s Largest Office Party” is open to employees of businesses, corporations, government agencies, financial institutions and nonprofits. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-666-7223. thecorporaterun.com/miami.php .

April 29

Start, Get Funding, Grow & Run A Successful Business, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. presented by the Florida Women’s Business Center. West Boca Branch, 18685 State Road 7, Boca Raton. 561-265-3790 ext. 111 bit.ly/3rHfuN0 Free.

Project Nuremberg Lawyers Luncheon, noon-2 p.m. April 29. Rabbi Jessica Mates discusses Nuremberg Trials. Temple Beth El of Boca Raton, 333 SW Fourth Ave., Boca Raton. 561-391-8900. tbeboca.org/event/project-nuremberg-lawyers-luncheon-2022/ .

May 1

Ethical Dilemmas in Genealogy, 1:30-3 p.m. May 1. Via Zoom, presented by the Genealogical Society of Broward County. 754-900-1545. gsbcfl.org/eventListings.php?nm=71 . Free.

May 4

Passions to Profits , four-part webinar series, presented by the Dania Beach Business Academy and SCORE Broward. Topics include from Hobbyist to Entrepreneur; Business Startup; Financial Planning and Money to Start and Grow Your Business. bit.ly/3rrQXLJ

ChildNet Career Fair, 3-6 p.m. ChildNet, 1100 W. McNab Road, Fort Lauderdale. childnet.us/your-career-starts-here . Free.

May 5

R.I.S.E. Business Expo, 1-6:30 p.m. May 5. RISE Business Expo celebrates the community’s Resilience, Intentionality, Strength, and Endurance. Networking, educational opportunities, keynote luncheon, exhibitor hall, and business resources. Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac. 954-722-1520. risebusinessexpo.com/ .

May 6

2022 Broward & Beyond Business Conference , 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Highlighting new programs and profitable business opportunities that Broward-based businesses can access. Signature Grand, 6900 State Road 84, Davie. bit.ly/36rOmKl

The Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films , 9:30 a.m., May 6, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, 1001 E. Indiantown Road, Jupiter. RSVP by email to admin@pbfilm.com or call 561-233-1000.

Art After Dark — Teacher Appreciation Night!, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196. Teachers Register at norton.org/educators

May 10

Seventh annual Behavioral Health Conference: The Power of Prevention, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 10-11, Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Road 84, Davie. UnitedWayBroward.org/BHC2022 . $85-$105.

May 12

Nurse Week Appreciation Event , 3-9 p.m., May 12, Speakers, refreshments, networking, giveaways, well-being stations and more. Hosted by the Florida Nurses Association Southeast Region. Florida Atlantic University Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, 777 Glades Road, Caring Center, Boca Raton. For nurses, free. bit.ly/3L02B8A .

May 20

Annual Boca Chamber’s Business Award s, 11:30 a.m., Boca West Country Club, 20538 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton. bit.ly/37hYntT $95 .

June 30-July 1

DigiMarCon Southeast 2022, 9 a.m., The Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta Hotel, Atlanta, Ga. Hear from speakers in the digital marketing, media and advertising industry. Network, reunite, and network. Presented by DigiMarCon Southeast. Visit digimarconsoutheast.com. Email events@digimarconsoutheast.com Call 800-805-5385.

Want more? Visit sunsentinel.com/events to view and submit workshops, nonprofit business events, meetings, conferences and more. Follow on Twitter @mindingyourbiz.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekly calendar: Community and entertainment events beginning April 27

This is a list of reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC physical distancing and other guidelines may apply. Use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change without notice. VIP Upstairs/Downstairs Tours at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 2 p.m. April 27. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

People on the Move: Career changes in the fields of law, medicine, hospitality and more

Government Locality Bank Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer Keith Costello was appointed by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis to serve on the Board of Commissioners for the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Lauderdale. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Albert Maury, of Coral Gables, to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Maury is the president and chief ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Eddie V’s coming to Boca, Baires Grill opening soon on Las Olas

Stay up to date with the South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Bubbakoo’s Burritos, Deerfield Beach Fans of this fast-casual Mexican-fusion chain will be glad to learn that a second location has opened ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

50 flies ‘landing on sushi cutting board’: Phat Boy Sushi in Coral Springs, Matchbox in Sunrise among five eateries temporarily ordered shut

Misbehaving critters partied until they dropped last week, landing on pizza cutting boards, bottles of alcohol – even dying in containers of pepper sauce – at five South Florida restaurants ordered shut by state inspectors. Restaurants ordered to the time-out corner included Catering at Chef’s Table in Lauderhill, Matchbox Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Phat Boy Sushi in Coral Springs, Florida ...
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Palm Beach, FL
Business
County
Broward County, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida rents top New York area after tri-county region sees highest rent increases in the country

The South Florida region saw the highest rent increases in the country in the past year, with some rents more than doubling. The median rent in the tri-county area jumped 57% from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the latest data from realtor.com. The region had the highest rent increases out of the 50 metro areas analysts studied, and makes South Florida’s median rent more expensive than ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After man ruined gay pride mural, he is ordered to write essay on victims of Pulse nightclub massacre

A driver who admitted to defacing an LGBTQ street mural in Delray Beach must write an essay about the hate and violence that gay, trans and queer people face, a judge has ordered. Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth Beach, is required to write a 25-page essay about the 49 people killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, the families they left behind and the origins of hate ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Costs to keep your pool clean keep rising, with no relief in sight

As hot summer temperatures descend upon South Florida, the price of relief — plunging into that cool, blue swimming pool in your backyard — continues to increase. Pool owners who depend on trichlor tablets, one of the most convenient ways to kill algae, mold, bacteria and other unwelcome intruders, are feeling it hardest. On Amazon, a 50-pound bucket of In The Swim-brand 3-inch tablets that ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale Air Show 2022: Your guide to heartstopping stunts, tickets and parking

For the first time in six years, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be screaming and thundering and barrel-rolling over the beach at this weekend’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show. But this time, the Thunderbirds are packing new – and possibly sneaky – maneuvers in the sky. When the air-and-sea spectacle returns April 30-May 1, this year’s headlining elite fighting squadron will add new ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Networking#Business Center#Business Opportunities#Genealogy#The Urban League#Funding Arts Broward#Nsu Art Museum
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Health insurance members lose in-network access to Memorial Healthcare as contract disputes increase

France Karr woke up on April 1 preparing to arrive at Memorial Hospital Miramar for an important surgical procedure at 10 a.m. At 6:30 a.m. she received a phone call from the hospital telling her that the procedure was canceled. It was no April Fool’s prank. The caller told Karr that the operation’s cost would not be covered because Memorial Healthcare’s contract to provide services to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Explain Florida’s inexcusable delay on mortgage help | Editorial

The Florida website for homeowner assistance — meant to be the magic portal to $676 million in mortgage relief and other assistance for Floridians whose finances were ravaged by COVID — offers a reassuring promise. “Relief is here for homeowners impacted by the pandemic,” it says, listing loan payments, utility charges and past due taxes as eligible for aid allocated through the federal ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hava Holzhauer, former ADL Florida leader, running for Congress

Hava Holzhauer announced Wednesday that she’s seeking the Democratic nomination for an open Broward-Palm Beach county congressional seat. The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep Ted Deutch, who will leave office early, on Oct. 1, when he becomes CEO of the American Jewish Committee. Holzhauer, a former Florida regional director of the ADL, describes herself on Twitter as a “lifelong advocate and ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Proposed federal condo act would help owners fund vital structural repairs

Relief from those dreaded special assessments that condo owners must pay to fund building repairs is a considerable way off. But a bill recently introduced in Congress by Florida Reps. Charlie Crist and Debbie Wasserman Schultz could take some of the pressure off associations whose member-owners are hard-pressed to pay, according to the Community Association Institute, a Virginia-based ...
SURFSIDE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Burned out in Broward: 911 system needs fixing now | Editorial

“911, what’s your emergency?” Frantic callers across Broward hear a version of that question hundreds of times a day from the county’s highly trained 911 operators. But the true emergency is in the 911 system itself, where a crisis has been festering for far too long. Sun Sentinel reporters Eileen Kelley, Brittany Wallman, Lisa J. Huriash and Spencer Norris have documented in frightening ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy