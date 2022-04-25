ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul’s Robert Street Bridge Closed Through May For Roadwork

By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A big road project gets underway Monday in St. Paul, and those who work near the Capitol will be affected.

The Robert Street bridge that goes over interstates 94 and 35E is now closed. It will stay closed until late May as crews do some repairs and a resurfacing project.

A marked detour will be to use 12th Street to get to Jackson and Cedar streets.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking drivers to find alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.

