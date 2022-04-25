ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

People on the Move: Career changes in the fields of law, medicine, hospitality and more

By Cindy Kent, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Locality Bank Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer Keith Costello was appointed by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis to serve on the Board of Commissioners for the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Albert Maury , of Coral Gables, to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Maury is the president and chief executive officer of Leon Medical Centers LLC.

Project 12 released its third annual Calendar and Resource Guide saluting Black Male Leadership in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Tamarac Vice Mayor Mike Gelin was recognized as an honoree by the publication for his continued strong leadership role and positive impact in the local community. Project 12 recognizes Black leaders in the community and provides scholarships through its nonprofit for local youth.

Development

Two Roads Development announced the appointment of Lawrence Pecan as the company’s Deputy General Counsel at their West Palm Beach location. Pecan most recently served as the Deputy General Counsel for Dezer Development, LLC based in Sunny Isles Beach and was a captain in the U.S. Air Force for six years.

Law

Scott Baka l joined Greenberg Traurig’s Fort Lauderdale office from Neal Gerber Eisenberg in Chicago, where he was a partner and co-chair of the firm’s taxation practice group.

Employment lawyer Brandon J. Gibson , formerly the founder and principal of The Law Office of Brandon J. Gibson PLLC in Lauderhill, merged his practice with RTRLAW. Gibson will lead RTRLAW’s Employment Law Division in Fort Lauderdale and serve clients throughout the state.

Ryan Forrest , an attorney in the Miami office of Littler, was accepted into the Leadership Miami Class of 2022, and he also was appointed to the Florida Bar Federal Court Practice Committee by its president.

Medical

DentalPlans.com, an online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S. and part of the Henry Schein One portfolio of solutions, announced John Pereira as the company’s new president, in Fort Lauderdale. Previously, Pereira was chief operating officer for Lightstream Communications, a provider of cloud and networking technology solutions, and as vice president of AncestryDNA, where he led all product, marketing, and operational activities.

Hospitality

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau announced new managerial hires, including Anthony Guivas , social media manager, and Tammara Walker , advertising marketing manager, both in the marketing and tourism division; and Monica Silva , executive meetings manager in the convention sales and services division. Also, Alex Batista was named vice president of convention sales. He was most recently complex director of sales and marketing for the Eden Roc and Nobu Resorts in Miami Beach.

Education

Kendra Fuhrwerk was hired as an assistant toddler guide at Guidepost Montessori at Palm Beach Gardens.

Broadcast

WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami-Fort Lauderdale, has named meteorologist Michael Lowry as the station’s new Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert. Lowry has worked as a meteorologist with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and for the Department of Defense, as well as the National Hurricane Center, where he was a Lead Scientist, and for The Weather Channel. He joined WPLG from FEMA.

Entrepreneurship, business

The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Governors: Kathleen Cannon , president/chief executive officer of United Way of Broward County, and Gregory Nordone , co-founder and chief executive officer of Greyson Technologies.

U.S. Small Business Administration South Florida District announced the 2022 National Small Business Week winners for South Florida. The program celebrates the sacrifices and achievements of small business owners and their contributions to the economy and communities. South Florida business people among the state-wide winners are: 2022 South Florida District Exporter of the Year: Carmine Colarusso , owner, Ultrachem LLC., Doral; 2022 South Florida District Minority Business Owner of the Year: Chantel Robertson , owner, Upful Blends, Margate; and 2022 State of Florida Small Business Development Center of the Year: Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Winners will be recognized at public events during National Small Business Week May 1-7, 2022.

Automotive

Corey Benish joined JM Family Enterprises as the new chief technology officer, in Deerfield Beach.

Real estate

Commercial Industrial Association of South Florida, commercial and industrial real estate organization, announced its new 2022-2023 officers. Traci Miller , senior vice president of Miller Construction Co., is president; Stephanie Rodriguez , senior vice president, Florida Region of Duke Realty is vice president; Bill Blanco , chief operating officer of PSM Facility Solutions, is treasurer; and Erin Byers , managing director of Colliers, is secretary.

Education

Breakthrough Miami announced the addition of two members to its board: Jackie Mansfield and John Malloy . Mansfield is a principal developer with TriCap. Malloy is co-head of emerging and frontier markets at RWC Partners.

Architectural

Manuel Ayala was appointed vice president of REG Architects, in West Palm Beach. He has been with the firm for over a decade.

Finance

Ocean Bank appointed Douglas Halliday as a vice president to manage the Downtown Miami branch.

Email promotions, appointments, new hires to peopleonthemove@sunsentinel.com 954-356-4662, or Twitter @mindingyourbiz

