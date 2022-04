Driving Under the Influence is one of the major causes of auto accidents and deaths every year in the USA. The year 2020, being the first of the COVID pandemic, shows a clear trend shift when it comes to drunk driving fatalities. And between the neighboring states of Louisiana and Texas, when it comes to the the DUI numbers, one state is headed in the right direction and the other ranks as one of the worst.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO